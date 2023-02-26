Mumbaikars to face traffic congestion as govt starting a number of works in one go: Fadnavis

Meanhwile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said there is no need to dream of making Mumbai like Shanghai, but the need is to focus on making the metropolis a city of international standard

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said there is no need to dream of making Mumbai like Shanghai, but the need is to focus on making the metropolis a city of international standard.

Shinde also said they need to win the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls, to remove the "clout of certain contractors" and provide better roads and services to the people.

He was speaking at a public function where he launched works on 320 different projects in Mumbai.

"There is no need to dream of making Mumbai like Shanghai. We need to make the city of international standard. We are also setting up several sewage treatment plants which would treat the used water and release only clean water into the sea," he said.

Shinde further said he will not to respond to criticism as he prefers to work rather than talk.

"If you level one allegation against me, I will carry out 10 good works in Mumbai city in response," he said.

The chief minister also took a dig at Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut's daily morning media interaction, comparing it to a "mill siren".

"Earlier, Mumbai used to have mill sirens to which everyone used to pay attention. Now, there is only one siren and nobody needs to pay any attention to it," he quipped without taking Raut's name.

