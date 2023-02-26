Breaking News
Maharashtra: Two Olive Ridley turtles get satellite-tagged at Guhagar
Mumbai: Student to sit for SSC exams after residence proof fiasco
Mumbai: Demolition work of Andheri's Gokhale bridge resumes
Activists stir against Uran mangrove being converted to a parking lot
Mumbai: GT Hospital trans ward lies empty

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Amrit Mahotsav Light and Sound show to be organised at Gateway of India on Feb 28

Amrit Mahotsav: Light and Sound show to be organised at Gateway of India on Feb 28

Updated on: 26 February,2023 02:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

This show is jointly organized by the Tourism department of the state government, Union ministry for Petroleum and Natural gas (MoPNG) and Indian Oil Corporation limited (IOC)

Amrit Mahotsav: Light and Sound show to be organised at Gateway of India on Feb 28

File photo


Maharashtra Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Sunday said that a "Light and Sound" show will be organised at the Gateway of India on Tuesday February 28, at 8 pm to commemorate Amrit Mahotsav of India's independence and completion of 75 years of withdrawal of the British army from India.


This show is jointly organized by the Tourism department of the state government, Union ministry for Petroleum and Natural gas (MoPNG) and Indian Oil Corporation limited (IOC).



The program will be inaugurated by the Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Lodha said.


Also read: World Heritage Day: Did you know these facts about 10 iconic sites in Mumbai

He said that on the completion of 75 years of independence of India various programs are being organized and the ‘Light and Sound" show is part of it. He said that during the first week, the show will be twice a week on Saturday and Sunday. "This show is based on Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and the concept of progressive India." He said during the show, light will be also thrown on the contribution of Maharashtra in the Independence movement of India.

Speaker of the state legislative assembly Rahul Narvekar, minister for school education Deepak Kesarkar, member of Parliament Arvind Sawant, principal secretary of the tourism department Saurabh Vijay, chairman of Indian Oil Srikanth Madhav Vaidya Director (Marketing) of Indian Oil V Satish Kumar will be among the prominent attendees.

The tourism minister also said that various ventures have been undertaken on the completion of 75 years and celebration of Amrit Mahotsav. Director of tourism directorate Dr B N Patil has appealed the people to be present during the program.

mumbai gateway of india maharashtra mumbai news Eknath Shinde

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK