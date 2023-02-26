Amrit Mahotsav: Light and Sound show to be organised at Gateway of India on Feb 28

This show is jointly organized by the Tourism department of the state government, Union ministry for Petroleum and Natural gas (MoPNG) and Indian Oil Corporation limited (IOC)

File photo

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Sunday said that a "Light and Sound" show will be organised at the Gateway of India on Tuesday February 28, at 8 pm to commemorate Amrit Mahotsav of India's independence and completion of 75 years of withdrawal of the British army from India.

The program will be inaugurated by the Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Lodha said.

He said that on the completion of 75 years of independence of India various programs are being organized and the ‘Light and Sound" show is part of it. He said that during the first week, the show will be twice a week on Saturday and Sunday. "This show is based on Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and the concept of progressive India." He said during the show, light will be also thrown on the contribution of Maharashtra in the Independence movement of India.

Speaker of the state legislative assembly Rahul Narvekar, minister for school education Deepak Kesarkar, member of Parliament Arvind Sawant, principal secretary of the tourism department Saurabh Vijay, chairman of Indian Oil Srikanth Madhav Vaidya Director (Marketing) of Indian Oil V Satish Kumar will be among the prominent attendees.

The tourism minister also said that various ventures have been undertaken on the completion of 75 years and celebration of Amrit Mahotsav. Director of tourism directorate Dr B N Patil has appealed the people to be present during the program.