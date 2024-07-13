Breaking News
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding: Maharashtra CM Shinde reaches for 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony

Updated on: 13 July,2024 10:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

CM Shinde attended the ceremony along with Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar

Anant Ambani

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding: Maharashtra CM Shinde reaches for 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony on Saturday.


CM Shinde attended the ceremony along with Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, according to the ANI.


The event is being attended by the who's who of Bollywood, Hollywood and several eminent politicians as well as sports personalities and spiritual leaders. The wedding is the biggest gathering of religious and spiritual leaders in recent memory.


Meanwhile, other political leaders that attended the wedding ceremony included Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, who arrived at the wedding venue on Friday.

BJP leader Smriti Irani along with her husband attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi was also spotted on the red carpet of the wedding ceremony.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also attended the wedding in Mumbai.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12, according to the ANI.

The wedding ceremony, attended by a star-studded guest list from Bollywood, business, and politics, included Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and international star Kim Kardashian.

The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Radhika Merchant continued to captivate throughout the festivities with her style and grace.

For her vidai ceremony, following her marriage in a traditional ivory and red lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Radhika opted for a stunning sindoori red ensemble crafted by Manish Malhotra.

The ensemble was completed with a Banarasi silk dupatta and a veil cascading into a dramatic train, creating a picture of timeless elegance.

Adding to her regal appearance were heirloom jewellery pieces passed down through generations, embellished with gold, diamonds, and emeralds.

Each accessory, from the choker to the mang tika, contributed to Radhika's majestic presence on her special day.

The celebrations continue with 'Mangal Utsav,' the wedding reception on July 14.

(with ANI Inputs)

