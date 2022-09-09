Anant Chaturdashi 2022: Charni Road station under high surveillance

Station gets additional CCTV cameras, hundreds of personnel and a dog squad, as Girgaum Chowpatty is expected to get the largest crowd of devotees in the city

People brave the rain to catch a glimpse of a Ganesh idol at a pandal in Byculla. Pic/Ashish Raje

Expecting the largest crowd at Girgaum Chowpatty on Anant Chaturdashi, the final day of the 10-day-long Ganeshotsav, the railway police have made elaborate arrangements at Charni Road station to ensure smooth movement of devotees. Surveillance has been heightened at five other key stations.

Huge crowds of devotees are also expected at Dadar, Curry Road, Parel, Chinchpokli, Byculla and Lower Parel stations. This year, heavy crowds are expected, as people will be celebrating the festival without any restrictions for the first time since 2020 when COVID-19 hit the city.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) said they will open two additional gates on both the west and east sides of the Charni Road station to prevent any stampede-like situation. In addition, the GRP are installing additional eight CCTV cameras to monitor the crowd for quick action, and they have set up a temporary control room on the premises.



The GRP will monitor the crowd movement via the control rooms set up at Charni Road railway station

Police have taken precautions to prevent crowding and stampede. Due to the demolition of a pedestrian bridge at Charni Road station, a board has been installed to guide the devotees towards the chowpatty.

According to officers, nearly 3,500 personnel of the GRP, Railway Police Force, Rapid Action Force, Maharashtra Security Force and Home Guard personnel along with a dog squad will be deployed across the six stations on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Western Railway, Sandeep Bhajibhakare recently met with the railway officials and instructed that local trains to Charni Road station should be taken slowly. Locals will run until dawn on Anant Chaturdashi.

Five crime detection teams will also be deployed in the police stations to prevent the theft of mobile phones of devotees. Police will wear body cameras in crowded places. “Precautions have been taken to avoid overcrowding at Charni Road station.

There will be surveillance through CCTV cameras. Citizens should cooperate with the police as access will be controlled. Devotees should use Marine station if possible in view of the crowding at Charni Road station,” said Sandeep Bhajibhakare, Deputy Commissioner of Police, western zone, GRP.

