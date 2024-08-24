Following this paper’s reportage, century-old villages in Maharashtra's Raigad district to finally get road connectivity in a couple of years

Satyajit Bade and Santosh Thakur

Listen to this article Ancestors’ demand for road to finally be a reality in our lifetime: Residents in Maharashtra's Raigad hamlets x 00:00

The century-old tribal hamlets of Karambali Thakurwadi and Kadai Dhangarwada in Raigad district will finally get a road to connect them to the world outside. Kharivali Gram Panchayat, under which Karambali Thakurwadi falls, has received the much-needed NOC from a Mumbai-based landowner Indira Manek Shah, widow of Manek Shah, to use a portion of her private land for the road’s construction. Approximately 500m (around 1,500 to 1,600 sq feet) of private land was coming in the way of the road’s construction, out of which 44 acres were owned by the late Manek Shah. After his passing on April 3, 2023, his widow inherited the land and agreed to the road work. In a letter to the gram panchayat on August 8, the Versova-based widow has also made a request to name the road after her late husband.

ADVERTISEMENT

This development comes after mid-day carried two detailed reports on the plight of the villagers, including the first report on May 19, titled Aakhri Rasta, and the second on July 28, titled No concrete plans for invisible road. Santosh Ghate, a resident of Kadai Dhangarwada, said, “Our ancestors’ demand for road connectivity will finally become a reality in our lifetime. We are thankful to Indira Shah for having given her consent and NOC… The villagers will not only agree to her request over the road’s name, but will even contribute money to make the name board, if the district administration cannot spend money on the same.”

Santosh Thakur, president of the Gram Sanvardhan Samajik Sanstha, said, “It is because of sustained follow-up by mid-day that the landowner’s NOC, which was otherwise kept under wraps, resurfaced. We are confident that the work will start once the monsoon ends. The application file will now be sent to the concerned authorities, including the range forest office in Khalapur for the Forest Department’s NOC,” said Thakur.

The villagers now hope that work will begin before the Model Code of Conduct is enforced for the upcoming assembly elections. Asked about this, Satyajit Bade, additional CEO at the zilla parishad, Raigad district, replied in the affirmative, stating, “With the landowner’s NOC, a major hurdle has been cleared. Once we get the Forest NOC, and the complete file comes to us, we will direct the Public Work Department of the zilla parishad can immediately float tenders and the work can begin.” He estimated that it would require Rs 20 lakh and a minimum of two years to complete.