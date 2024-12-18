Uneven tar patches on stormwater drains leave motorists skidding and fuming

Stormwater drains are covered with tar. Pics/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article Andheri: Uneven tar patches on stormwater drains make the rides bumpy x 00:00

In a rather unconventional solution to the problem, the BMC has covered the stormwater drainage covers with tar. Motorists travelling on Dattaji Salvi Road, from the Andheri RTO signal to the Veera Desai Road signal, are expressing dissatisfaction over the bumpy ride, as the tarred sections over the drainage covers are raised above the level of the road.

On Wednesday, mid-day travelled on the road from the RTO junction signal to the Veera Desai signal, and during our visit, we observed that on the eastbound stretch of the cement concrete (CC) road, there are a couple of locations where the BMC is carrying out work related to the stormwater department. Due to this, a 50-metre eastbound stretch has been closed, and traffic has been diverted to the other side of the road.

We also observed around 40–45 stormwater drains in the middle of the CC road. Some are covered with proper iron covers, some with iron grills, but 37 stormwater drains have been covered with tar poured in rectangular shapes over them. These tar-covered surfaces are not level with the CC road, causing a bad driving and riding experience for four-wheelers, two-wheelers, and three-wheelers.

On a daily basis, thousands of vehicles use this important arterial road stretch to travel from Veera Desai to the New Link Road signal near the RTO and back toward Veera Desai. While riding on this stretch, we also witnessed that these uneven, bumpy humps are not only dangerous for two-wheelers and three-wheelers but also for four-wheelers.

MNS leader and local resident Kushal Dhuri said, “In the name of improving road quality, the BMC officials have only caused more harm than good. Initially, they replaced the road with concrete (CC), and now they’ve used a bizarre method of covering stormwater drains by pouring tar over them in a rectangular pattern. This shoddy work only exposes the authorities’ real focus—making money through contracts. Two-wheeler riders travelling from the RTO-Link Road signal toward Veera Desai Road have repeatedly skidded and fallen, all thanks to the BMC’s poorly executed drainage cover.”

Motorist Ramesh Shetty said, “The eastbound stretch of Dattaji Salvi Road in Andheri West, from the Andheri RTO signal toward Veera Desai Road, was a good CC road. God knows what happened to the BMC that they’ve poured tar over at least 30 stormwater drains on the road, because of which we now have to endure bumpy rides. The road has become uneven, and bikes are skidding. Is the BMC waiting for someone to die?”

What the BMC has to say:

A BMC official from the K West ward said, “Residents living along Dattaji Salvi Road and Veera Desai Road had complained to us about the loud noise created whenever heavy vehicles passed over the metal stormwater drainage covers. This was causing noise pollution for the residents, both during the day and night. As a temporary solution, we have covered the drainage covers with tar patches.”