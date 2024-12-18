Breaking News
Mumbai: Retired banker couple lose life savings in 10-day ‘digital arrest’
Mumbai: Many new outstation trains but where to park them?
Worli: 19-year old food stall worker dies in a freak accident
Mumbai: Cops arrest main agent in baby-selling racket
Mumbai: BMC to prepare emergency plan in case Tulsi dam bursts
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Rumblers on Ghatkopar Mankhurd Link Road are toast after justthreeyears

Rumblers on Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road are toast after just three years

Updated on: 18 December,2024 09:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Damaged speed breakers, exposed screws on Ghatkopar-Mankhurd flyover pose accident risk

Rumblers on Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road are toast after just three years

Damaged polymer rumblers on Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road flyover. Pics/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article
Rumblers on Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road are toast after just three years
x
00:00

All 12 polymer rumblers on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road flyover are damaged, and the screws used to fix the rumblers, now exposed on the surface of the flyover, could prove dangerous for vehicles plying on the bridge.


The flyover was opened to the public by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in August 2021. Just a month after its inauguration, stud posts and iron crash barriers were stolen from the flyover. The BMC lodged a complaint with the police, after which speed-monitoring cameras were installed.



In the last few months, all the rumblers have sustained damage. There are six rumblers on each side of the flyover, totalling 12, all of which are now damaged. “We will replace the rumblers immediately,” said Abhijit Bangar, additional municipal commissioner. mid-day has been running a campaign—illuminate speed breakers of the city.

A former BMC official suggested an alternative to polymer rumblers. “Polymer rumblers can be easily damaged and create traffic issues. While rumble strips help reduce vehicle speed, they also allow smoother movement of vehicles.”

Damaged rumbler piece kept aside on the flyoverDamaged rumbler piece kept aside on the flyover

Local resident Faiyaz Alam Shaikh said, “These rumblers have been damaged for a long time. We have requested BMC officials multiple times, but no one has paid attention to the bridge. Our concern is that the exposed screws on the surface can cause accidents.”

According to BMC records, construction of the flyover began in 2019 and was scheduled for completion the same year. However, the flyover was opened to traffic in 2021. It is a six-lane, 2.9-kilometre-long structure built at a cost of Rs 500 crore.

Completely damaged rumblers on the flyover
Completely damaged rumblers on the flyover

Later, the BMC decided to construct another arm of the flyover, which directly lands at the Deonar dumping ground, costing Rs 200 crore. Now, the BMC plans to extend this flyover to the Sion-Panvel Highway to reduce traffic congestion at Maharashtra Nagar Junction. This extension project is estimated to cost Rs 970 crore.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ghatkopar mankhurd link road brihanmumbai municipal corporation highway mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK