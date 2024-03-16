Educators say they were informed late on Thursday evening in the middle of exam schedules to manage

Ministry of Minority Affairs initiated a study in 2020 to assess status and educational requirements of recognised and unrecognised madrassas

Anger as teachers told to map madrassas in Mumbai by Mar 18 amid SSC, HSC exams

Teachers have erupted in anger as the Mumbai suburban collector has assigned them an additional non-academic duty. Amidst the ongoing SSC and HSC exams and when assessment activities are in full swing, teachers have been tasked with conducting geo-mapping surveys of madrassas in the city.

In a directive issued on Thursday evening, the Education Inspector of Mumbai North mandated 126 surplus teachers from schools under his jurisdiction to conduct geo-mapping of madrassas. What has further agitated teachers is the threat issued by the Education Inspector of Mumbai North, warning of salary deductions for those who fail to attend the scheduled meeting on Friday.

The order issued by Dr Mushtaq Sheikh, the education Inspector of Mumbai North reads, “As per the directive from the Collector of Mumbai Suburban District, a Geo-Mapping survey of Madrassas (Madrasahs) is scheduled to take place. The meeting to discuss the same was organised on March 15, 2024, from 10.45 am to 12 pm at Saraswati High School, Chembur East. This meeting aims to strategise the implementation of the Geo-Mapping survey for Madrassas, a task that has to be completed by March 18, 2024, as per the instructions of the suburban Collector.

It is imperative that all surplus teachers listed attend the aforementioned meeting. Failure to do so will result in disciplinary action, Furthermore, it is crucial to note that absent teachers will not receive their pay for the day of the meeting, underscoring the significance of adherence to this directive.”

The leader of teachers and executive member of BJP Mumbai has penned a letter to the suburban collector and education inspector, urging them to refrain from overburdening teachers and to exempt them from the assigned task. “This imposition is unjust; even though these teachers are surplus, they already have a workload. They are engaged in academic duties and are amidst the ongoing SSC and HSC exams, with assessment responsibilities to be fulfilled on time. This additional task will unduly strain teachers who are already stretched thin. We demand the immediate cancellation of this order and the exemption of teachers from this duty,” Bornare told mid-day.

Modernising madrassas

In a bid to modernise and enhance madrassas nationwide, the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs initiated a study in 2020 to assess the status and educational requirements of recognised and unrecognised madrassas. The geo-tagging and mapping of madrassas are integral components of this initiative.

However, teachers argue that assigning them this task on such short notice is arbitrary. “We received the order late on Thursday, summoning us for a meeting on Friday morning. They expect us to complete the geo-tagging and mapping work by March 18, without allowing us time to plan our pending tasks. This approach is unfair,” said a teacher listed for the assignment. Regarding the warning issued by the education inspectors, Bornare remarked, “Some teachers attended the meeting under duress, fearing potential repercussions, while others chose to boycott it altogether. If any punitive measures are taken against them, such as salary deductions, we will stage a protest.”