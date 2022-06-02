Another case against BJP's Nupur Sharma for alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammed

Breaking News
Updated on: 02 June,2022 09:13 AM IST  |  Pune
ANI |

The FIR in the case was registered on May 31 at the Kondhwa police station in Pune-based on a complaint filed by a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader

Women from the Muslim community shout slogans during their protest against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her alleged remarks on Prophet Mohammad, in Thane. Pic/PTI


Another case was registered against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a television news debate on an English channel on the Gyanvapi issue.

The FIR in the case was registered on May 31 at the Kondhwa police station in Pune-based on a complaint filed by a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader.




Two cases were earlier filed against Sharma under the same set of legal provisions. She was booked under sections 295A, 153A and 505B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Mumbai after a complaint by Raza Academy, a Sunni Barelvi organization of Indian Sunni Muslims, for her alleged "remarks on the Holy Prophet on a national channel".


