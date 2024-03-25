Arvind Kejriwal will become more dangerous after his arrest: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut has said that PM Modi is "afraid" of Arvind Kejriwal and that the Delhi CM will become more dangerous after his arrest

Sanjay Raut. File Pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "afraid" of Arvind Kejriwal, adding that the Delhi CM will become more dangerous after his arrest, reported the ANI.

Sanjay Raut came out in support of Arvind Kejriwal over his decision to run the government from ED custody, as per the ANI.

Comparing Arvind Kejriwal with the freedom fighters, Sanjay Raut said that even during the freedom struggle, the leaders who went to jail came out stronger.

"The INDIA Alliance is organising a protest rally at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi. We will all attend that rally. PM Modi is afraid of Arvind Kejriwal. Now, Arvind Kejriwal is more dangerous, as he will now work from jail. So, the people will listen to him and come to his support. Even during the freedom struggle, the leaders who went to jail came out stronger," he said, according to the ANI.

When asked about the seat sharing, Sanjay Raut said that the first list of 15 to 16 candidates of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) will be announced on Tuesday, the news agency reported on Monday.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was remanded to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate on Friday for seven days i.e., till March 28, a day after he was arrested by the probe agency in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case linked to a money laundering case.

Meanwhile, all the parties of the opposition bloc INDIA are scheduled to hold a joint mega rally on March 31 to register their protest against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged Liquor policy money laundering case, party MP Raghav Chadha said on Sunday.

The AAP leader in a post on X, said that the rally will be held to "save the country's democracy" and stand in solidarity with Arvind Kejriwal.

The ED had arrested Arvind Kejriwal earlier in the week on charges of corruption in the Delhi excise policy case.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in formulating and implementing the Delhi excise policy 2021-22, which was later scrapped. Several leaders of the INDIA bloc have come out in support of Arvind Kejriwal and accused the BJP and the Union government of arm-twisting the opposition.

However, the BJP has denied all the allegations.

(with ANI inputs)

