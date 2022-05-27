Breaking News
Wear mask, Covid-19 cases on the rise: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Nurses’ strike leaves JJ Hospital grappling, while no impact at some hospitals
Mumbai, prepare to face the heat for a while longer
Mumbai: Just 11 out of 505 roads concretised ahead of pre-monsoon deadline
Hindu outfit claims Ajmer shrine of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti was temple
Who is responsible for trauma Aryan suffered, asks NCP after NCB's clean chit to him
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Aryan Khan gets clean chit in cruise ship drugs case: Here’s a timeline of events that unfolded

Aryan Khan gets clean chit in cruise ship drugs case: Here’s a timeline of events that unfolded

Updated on: 27 May,2022 03:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The NCB said, 'Based on input, NCB Mumbai had on October 2, 2021, intercepted Vikrant, Ishmeet, Arbaaz, Aryan and Gomit at International Port Terminal, Mumbai Port Trust, and Nupur, Mohak and Munmum at the Cordelia Cruise'

Aryan Khan gets clean chit in cruise ship drugs case: Here’s a timeline of events that unfolded

Aryan Khan. File Pic


The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on May 27 gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in cruise ship drugs case.

In a statement, the NCB said, "Based on input, NCB Mumbai had on October 2, 2021, intercepted Vikrant, Ishmeet, Arbaaz, Aryan and Gomit at International Port Terminal, Mumbai Port Trust, and Nupur, Mohak and Munmum at the Cordelia Cruise. All the accused persons were found in possession of narcotics except Aryan and Mohak."




"Initially, the case was investigated by NCB Mumbai. Later, an SIT from NCB headquarters in New Delhi headed by Sanjay Kumar Singh, DDG (Operations), was constituted to investigate the case, which was taken over by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on November 11, 2021," the anti-drug agency said.


Show full article

Mumbai mumbai news news Narcotics Control Bureau aryan khan Shah Rukh Khan

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK