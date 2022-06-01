As app probe widens, cops seek budget

Breaking News
Updated on: 01 June,2022 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Cyber police write to home department saying most of the fraudsters are spread across India and in neighbouring countries

The Cyber Cell at BKC is the main one in the city and there are four others besides it. File pic


The Cyber Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch has written to the Home Ministry demanding an annual budget of Rs 50 lakh to investigate cases, including those of app loans. The Cyber Cell has also demanded a separate budget for cyber experts, whose services are taken to investigate cases in Mumbai.

The cell has intensified action against online loan apps harassing the citizens across the city in the name of instant loans. “The cases we investigate have a direct link to fraudsters making calls from different parts of the country and most of the calls originate from north India. An officer has to travel to a different state for a case. Generally in one case it costs us around Rs 50,000 as travelling expenses,” said an officer from the Cyber Cell. “We have written to the government seeking a special budget of Rs 50 lakh and the amount will be distributed to the five cyber police stations in Mumbai,” the officer added.




The Cyber Cell has also demanded manpower to investigate offences. Representation pic
mumbai police mumbai crime branch sexual crime mumbai mumbai news

