Maharashtra has reported 2,649 suspected cases of heatstroke and 12 deaths since March 1 this year, data shared by the state government's public health department revealed

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article As Maharashtra reports 2,649 heatstroke cases and 12 deaths, govt issues list of preventive measures x 00:00

Maharashtra has reported 2,649 suspected cases of heatstroke and 12 deaths since March 1 this year, data shared by the state government's public health department revealed.

The data shared by the government on Tuesday said that all 12 deaths were reported in Raigad district. Out of the total suspected cases this year, the highest number of cases – 412 were also reported from the same district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides, Raigad, Wardha reported 334 suspected cases of heatstroke followed by Nagpur, with 317 cases.

So far, Mumbai has not reported any cases and deaths due to heatstroke this year. Thane reported at least 153 suspected heatstroke cases in the past three and a half months.

In Maharashtra every year from March 1 to July 31, measures are planned at various levels for the prevention and control of heat disorders. The public health department carries out daily monitoring of different heat-related illnesses – minor heat-related illnesses include heat rash, heat cramps, dizziness and major heat-related illness – such as dehydration and heat stroke.

“As a preventive and control measures plan, we have trained various level officials on heat stroke/heat disorder surveys and reporting at the district level and heat stroke treatment rooms have been established in all district, municipal, and municipal health institutions for the management of heat-related illnesses,” a public health officer from Maharashtra government.

Maharashtra generally experiences heat waves from March to May. Districts in Vidarbha, Marathwada, North Maharashtra, and some districts of Konkan region are mainly affected by the heat wave.

The high-risk group who are affected due to heat stroke includes – persons aged 65 years and above, children under 1 year and 1 to 5 years of age, pregnant mothers, people with diabetes, heart diseases, and alcoholics, and persons working in extremely hot environments.

Symptoms of heat-related Illnesses include – a small red itchy rash, heat cramps, painful lumps in frequently used muscles, swelling of affected hands/feet/joints, heat exhaustion - overheating, feeling tired and weak, vomiting, sweating, thirst, inability to perform daily activities.

Preventive measures listed by the state government:

Avoid doing hard work for a long time in rising temperatures.

Hard work should be done early in the morning or in the evening when the temperature is low.

Do not wear heat-absorbing clothes (black or bright colors). Wear loose, white clothes.

Use hydration, drink plenty of water.

Avoid working in the sun occasionally and rest in the shade.

As soon as symptoms of heatstroke start, work in the sun should be stopped immediately and treatment should be started

Goggles, cap, towel, feta, and cover should be used while going out in the sun.