Parched: As Mumbai temperatures soar, dehydrated animals & birds are getting hospitalised

Sanjay Kamble, a helper feeding bird at the hospital Pic/Anagha Sawant

Mumbai's soaring temperature is not only causing trouble to human beings. It’s getting so hot in the city that birds and other animals are getting hospitalized due to dehydration.

A suburban veterinary hospital in Parel has reported that 30 different animals and birds have been admitted to the hospital this week due to dehydration.

The Bai Sakarbai Dinshaw Petit Veterinary Hospital authorities said that dehydration is a major threat to birds and animals. The doctors said there has been 30 to 40 per cent rise in dehydration cases. “Birds are more affected in the summers. Out of the admitted cases two are turtles, and birds such as pigeons, eagles, owls and crows.

Mayur Dhangar, hospital manager at the Bai Sakarbai Dinshaw Petit Hospital said, “Due to the loss of body fluids, the birds get dehydrated. In the past three to four days, around 10 to 12 pigeons, three each - crow, owl, parrot, and a few eagles have been admitted to the hospital and they are recovering. In most of the cases, the birds and animals take 2-3 days to recover. They can die too.”

In Mumbai, 70 per cent of the bird population comprises of pigeons and the rest is made up of crows, kites, owls, koels, parrots and sea and wetland birds.

Dhangar said that in the month of March the hospital would admit one or two cases daily but since the beginning of April, the number has doubled.

While after the recovery, the crows and pigeons left in the open in the hospital to fly on their own, the wild birds are sent to the national park in Borivali.

“They are treated with antibiotics, glucose water and multivitamins,” a paramedic at the hospital said.

The veterinarians said that fresh water must be provided to birds and animals during hot weather. “People should keep a small water bowl outside their windows or balconies for birds and also keep changing the water."