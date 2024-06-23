Breaking News
Atal Setu road cracks to be fixed in 12 hrs MMRDA

Updated on: 23 June,2024 05:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

The repairs of the approach road from Ulwe towards Mumbai is being done without disrupting traffic

Repair work is carried out on the approach road of Atal Setu bridge

With the government left red-faced by cracks appearing in the Ulwe approach road to Atal Setu within six months of the Rs 17,843-crore project’s launch, MMRDA has asserted that the repairs will be completed within 12 hours. Repair work continued non-stop, even through the rainy night. 


MMRDA, through its official handle on X, posted: “The cracks on the approach road are minor and located along the edge of the road. The repairs of the approach road from Ulwe towards Mumbai is being done without disrupting traffic.”


The tweet further clarifies, “The cracks… are not on the MTHL bridge itself but on the approach road connecting MTHL from Ulwe towards Mumbai. These cracks are minor longitudinal cracks in the asphalt pavement and do not indicate any structural defects.”


