Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: Cracks are not on MTHL bridge, says MMRDA

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Friday clarified that the reports regarding cracks on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) were rumors and that the cracks are not on the bridge itself but on the approach road connecting MTHL from Ulwe towards Mumbai.

In an official statement, the MMRDA said, "There have been rumours circulating about cracks on the MTHL bridge. We want to clarify that these cracks are not on the bridge itself but on the approach road connecting MTHL from Ulwe towards Mumbai."

It said, "During an inspection by the Operation and Maintenance team on June 20, 2024, minor cracks were found on the road surface near the edges at three locations on Ramp 5 (the ramp towards Mumbai). These cracks are minor and located along the edge of the road."

The MMRDA statement further said that it is important to note that these cracks are not due to any structural defects. They are minor longitudinal cracks in the asphalt pavement, which can be effectively repaired without impacting the life or performance of the pavement.

"The Package 4 contractor, M/s Strabag, has already commenced repair work, which will be completed within 24 hours. The work is being carried out without causing any disruption to traffic," the MMRDA further said in the statement.

Congress leader Nana Patole alleges corruption

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Friday alleged corruption in the construction of the Atul Setu sea bridge connecting south Mumbai to Navi Mumbai, saying that cracks have appeared on it

within months of inauguration, posing a threat to people's lives, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, Nana Patole, who inspected the bridge during the day, claimed that the construction quality of the bridge was poor and that a portion of the road has caved in by one foot.

The 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu', also known as the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL), that connects south Mumbai with the satellite city of Navi Mumbai, was inaugurated in January this year. Built at a cost of Rs 17,840 crore, this six-lane bridge is 21.8 km long with a 16.5 km sea-link.

