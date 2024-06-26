Ather to build EV scooter plant in Maharashtra

Breaking News
Updated on: 27 June,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Up to million units of vehicles, battery packs to be produced annually at the industrial facility

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Swapnil Jain, the founder of Ather Energy, on Wednesday. PIC/X

Electric scooter major Ather Energy will build its third manufacturing facility in Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC), with an investment of over Rs 2,000 crore and some 4,000 direct and indirect jobs.


DCM Devendra Fadnavis made this announcement on Wednesday. “Welcome to Maharashtra, Ather! Just got done with a meeting with the founder of Ather Energy, Swapnil Jain, and I’m glad to share that he informed about their great decision that Ather Energy, the leading electric scooter manufacturer, has chosen Maharashtra for its 3rd manufacturing facility in Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC),” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).


“This state-of-the-art plant will annually produce up to one million units of vehicles and battery packs. This underscores Maharashtra’s supportive business environment and robust policies for electric vehicle manufacturing, aligned with Hon PM Narendra Modi-ji’s vision for India’s industrial growth,” added Fadnavis even as the Opposition accused the government of losing investment to other states.


Fadnavis said that Ather’s decision highlighted Maharashtra’s pivotal role as a preferred destination for investments in automotive innovation. “This investment and Ather’s selection of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) is a testament to the fact that this region in Marathwada will now lead Maharashtra’s growth story,” he said.

He added that with effective connectivity via the Samruddhi Expressway, investors were increasingly seeing the potential of the Marathwada region. “This significant investment will not only enhance Maharashtra’s role in the electric mobility revolution but also contribute to boosting employment opportunities across the state. Looking forward to witnessing Maharashtra’s continued leadership in both economic growth and sustainable mobility solutions!” he added.

