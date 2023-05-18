Breaking News
Cops launch probe into death of mentally ill man admitted at Thane asylum
Maharashtra: Crimes against women in state tripled in 5 year
Thane: Doctor caught red-handed trying to sell 22-day-old boy for Rs 7 lakh to woman
Mumbai: Malad blazes get BMC to set up a mini fire station in Kurar village
Mumbai: You can now blame asst commissioners for some potholed roads
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Auctioning democracy freedom of speech Shiv Sena UBT slams Modi govts privatisation policy

Auctioning democracy, freedom of speech: Shiv Sena (UBT) slams Modi govt's privatisation policy

Updated on: 18 May,2023 01:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

If this wasn't enough, the government was also planning to privatise some public sector banks, claimed an editorial in 'Saamana', the mouthpiece of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT)

Auctioning democracy, freedom of speech: Shiv Sena (UBT) slams Modi govt's privatisation policy

Uddhav Thackeray. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Auctioning democracy, freedom of speech: Shiv Sena (UBT) slams Modi govt's privatisation policy
x
00:00

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Thursday slammed the privatisation policy of the Narendra Modi government and accused it of "auctioning" democracy, freedom of speech, social harmony and the rule of law.


If this wasn't enough, the government was also planning to privatise some public sector banks, claimed an editorial in 'Saamana', the mouthpiece of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.



Referring to reports in a section of media about a committee being set up to review privatisation of banks, the Marathi daily said even if the entire issue is still in process, it is "confirmed" that some banks will be privatised.


Also Read: Labourer working at Uddhav Thackeray's Mumbai residence injured during work

"It is being said that some government companies and public sector undertakings are suffering losses and have become white elephant for the government. There is some truth in these claims. But, the Modi government hasn't been transparent in its privatisation moves," the Marathi daily claimed.

Whatever was earned in the last seven decades was being privatised under the garb of "navsanjivani', it further claimed.

"The face of the Modi government is dangerous as it is auctioning democracy, freedom of speech, social harmony, rule of law and now banks will be added," the editorial alleged.

The Centre in December last year said it will take a view on privatisation of public sector banks after consultation with the departments and regulator concerned.

(With inputs from PTI)

mumbai mumbai news Shiv Sena uddhav thackeray maharashtra news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK