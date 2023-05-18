Breaking News
Labourer working at Uddhav Thackeray's Mumbai residence injured during work

Updated on: 18 May,2023 11:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

He was hired for ongoing construction work at 'Matoshree'

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

A 32-year-old construction labourer slipped from a staircase and was injured while working at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray's residence in suburban Bandra on Wednesday, police said.


He was hired for ongoing construction work at 'Matoshree', an official said.



Also Read: Mumbai: First executive meeting of Shiv Sena (UBT) to be held on June 18


"The labourer slipped from a staircase while going down to fetch water. He was taken to nearby Guru Nanak Hospital. He is stable," the official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

