Mumbai: First executive meeting of Shiv Sena (UBT) to be held on June 18

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) will hold its first executive meeting in Mumbai on June 18, a party source told the PTI on Wednesday.

This executive meeting of the Shiv Sena (UBT) will reportedly be the first meeting since the split in the original Shiv Sena.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will speak at the meeting which will be held in Worli area, the party source told the PTI.

The decision was taken at a meeting of district chiefs of the party in Mumbai, reported the PTI.

Office-bearers from the taluka level upwards from across Maharashtra will participate in the meeting where the political path ahead and organisational strengthening will be discussed, the source said.

Thackeray will also address a gathering on June 19, the original Shiv Sena's foundation day, at the Shanmukhanand Hall in Mumbai.

The party will also be organising the 'Chavdi Andolan' throughout the state in the next one month where its workers will apprise people of how the Supreme Court's recent judgement was in favour of the Thackeray-led group.

The SC, dealing with petitions regarding the split in the Sena in June 2022, held that the then governor should not have asked Thackeray to prove his majority in the Assembly, but also said that the Thackeray government could not be reinstated as he resigned as chief minister before the floor test.

The Eknath Shinde led a rebellion against the Shiv Sena leadership in June this year, which led to the collapse of the Thackeray-led MVA government.

Shinde had along with several other Shiv Sena MLAs and 10 independents revolted against the party leadership, leading to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Shinde had later formed a national executive of his faction, claiming it to be the real Shiv Sena.

The Thackeray-led Sena and the Shinde group were later locked in a legal battle over pleas seeking disqualification of 16 rebel legislators and also over claim for the party's name and it's symbol with the Election Commission of India and the apex court.

(with PTI inputs)