Earlier, on Tuesday, Mumbai's session court granted anticipatory bail to Abu Azmi on a solvent surety bond of Rs 20,000 in connection with his alleged controversial statement about Aurangzeb made in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly

Abu Azmi speaks to the media outside Marine Drive Police Station in Mumbai, on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Aurangzeb remarks case: SP MLA Abu Azmi appears for probe at Marine Drive Police Station x 00:00

Samajwadi Party (SP) legislator Abu Asim Azmi appeared before Mumbai Police on Wednesday regarding his controversial statement on Aurangzeb, news agency ANI reported.



Before meeting the investigation officer, Azmi said, "I am going to Marine Drive Police Station. The court has asked me to go to the police station and sign before the police there for three days."



After he met the investigation officer, the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) spoke to reporters, and said, "There is no need to record a statement; there is no case. An FIR had been registered against me. I took anticipatory bail. I got the bail, and I need to come and put my signature for three days."



"If I'm being accused without doing anything wrong, then yes, I'm afraid of that. They suspended me from the entire session. People are calling me a terrorist, but which terror have I spread? This is meaningless. The government might do whatever it likes, but I will continue my work," Azmi said.



The Mumbai session court had ordered Azmi to appear before the officer for investigation in the case of his controversial statement on Aurangzeb.



The Mumbai court had ordered the SP legislator to appear before the officer for investigation in the case of his controversial statement on Aurangzeb. The Mumbai court has set the dates for him to appear on March 12, 13, and 15, between 11 am and 1 pm, ANI reported.



Earlier, on Tuesday, the session court in Mumbai granted anticipatory bail to Abu Azmi on a solvent surety bond of Rs 20,000 in connection with his alleged controversial statement about Aurangzeb made in the Maharashtra legislative assembly.



Abu Azmi had filed anticipatory bail in the Mumbai Sessions Court to avoid arrest. Additionally, he has also been asked not to tamper with the evidence, ANI reported.



A few days ago, Azmi had made a controversial statement about Aurangzeb in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly premises during the Budget Session, which was opposed by leaders of all parties.

ADVERTISEMENT

After his statement, Mumbai Police registered a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(With ANI inputs)