According to the police, the man used to stay with his brother, while his family stayed in Vikhroli. It is yet to be ascertained if he was murdered or died a natural death, Mumbai Police said. The post-mortem report is awaited

The decomposed body of a 69-year-old man was found on a roadside near a bus depot in Mumbai on Tuesday, an officer said.

According to news agency PTI, the man was later identified as Ananth Ramachandra Akubathin.

A passer-by spotted the body lying near Pratiksha Nagar bus depot around 11.30 am and alerted Mumbai Police about it. Soon after, police personnelf from Wadala Truck Terminal Police Station reached the spot and sent the man's body to a civic-run hospital for post-mortem, the officer said.

PTI reported the police claimed that the man had a habit of drinking and stayed with his brother in Pratiksha Nagar.

"His family used to stay in Vikhroli area, but he chose to stay with his brother...," the officer said.

The police have registered an accidental death report and a probe is on into it, he added.

30-year-old woman, partner arrested for killing her husband, dumping body in river in Pune district

A 30-year-old woman and her partner have been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband and dumping his body in a river in Bhor tehsil of Pune district, police said on Tuesday.

According to PTI, the body of an unidentified man was found with his hands and legs tied in the Nira river, near Sarola village in the western Maharashtra district on March 9.

"During post-mortem examination, it was revealed the person was strangled to death. There was no clue to ascertain the identity of the deceased. However, during investigation, a team from the Rajgad police recovered the deceased's shirt and on the basis of a tag on the garment, they reached a tailor in Darashiv and established his identity," said Pankaj Deshmukh, superintendent of police, Pune (Rural).

The police later identified the victim as Sidheshwar Bhosale, a resident of Sasanenagar in Pune.

Darashiv in central Maharashtra is located around 260km from Pune.

The victim's wife Yogita Bhise and her alleged partner Shivaji Sutar wanted to get rid of Bhosale whom they considered as an obstacle in their relationship, said the police officer, citing the investigation carried out so far.

(With PTI inputs)