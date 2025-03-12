The robber, who stole nearly Rs 2 crore worth of premium jewelry, scaled pipes and used the building staircase to enter the office of a Hyderabad-based brand

The Turner Heights building in Bandra West, where the theft occurred on March 9. Pics/Shirish Vaktania

In a manner reminiscent of the invasion of Saif Ali Khan’s residence almost two months ago, a thief slipped into the Turner Heights building in Bandra West on March 9, made their way up the stairs to the sixth floor, climbed through a window and—using a pipe—entered the administrative office of a Hyderabad-based premium jewellery brand before fleeing with diamonds worth R1.90 crore. According to the police, the accused had ensured the office’s CCTV cameras were switched off.

According to the police, the accused made off with five boxes of the diamonds weighing 2786 grams.

The complainant, Samarth Bajaj, 37, who runs the jewellery brand’s showroom and administrative office in Turner Heights on Guru Nanak Road.

According to the police, around 8.15 pm on March 8, Bajaj’s employee, Anil, locked the shop and on March 10, around 10.15 am, another employee, Kunal, opened the store. After entering the store, Kunal opened the internal locker as per his routine with a key. On noticing that five of the 26 jewellery boxes kept inside were missing, he immediately informed Bajaj, who rushed to the store. Upon checking, Bajaj determined that 2786 grams of jewellery had been stolen. He then informed the Bandra police about the incident, following which an FIR was registered.

The cops, on reviewing available CCTV footage, found that on the night of March 9, a person entered the office through the window and turned off the CCTV camera. The pane of the window was also found to be broken.

mid-day reached out to Bajaj for a comment, but he refused to speak on the matter.

A police officer said, “The unknown accused entered the building from the staircase, entered the store after reaching the sixth floor. The accused knew about the presence of CCTV cameras in the office. Later, they opened the locker and stole five boxes of packed diamonds from a locker. The accused then closed the locker and fled.”

PoliceSpeak

Senior Inspector Sanjay Marathe of Bandra police station said, “We have registered the FIR under Sections 305(A), 331(3) and 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita [which deal with theft of property, house-trespass and house-breaking and lurking house-trespass or house-breaking respectively] against the unknown person.”