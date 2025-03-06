The incident came to light after an Assistant Transport Commissioner-rank officer approached the South Region Cyber police station in Mumbai on Wednesday with a complaint against unidentified cyber fraudsters, an official said

Representational Pic/File

The Mumbai Police have filed a case against unidentified cyber fraudsters for allegedly creating fake links for the registration of High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) for vehicles and cheating vehicle owners, the police officials said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

The incident came to light after an Assistant Transport Commissioner-rank officer approached the South Region Cyber police station in Mumbai on Wednesday with a complaint against unidentified cyber fraudsters, an official said.

The Maharashtra transport department has earlier mandated the vehicles registered before April 2019 to install HSRPs by April 30 this year. As per the Supreme Court's orders, the HSRPs are mandatory to prevent vehicle-related crimes, reported the PTI.

Accordingly, the work of replacing the number plates has been started in the state. The Regional Transport Office (RTO) has provided a link on the transport department website to facilitate vehicle owners to register themselves for the HSRPs, the official said, as per the PTI.

"The RTO has selected three vendors - Rosmerta Safety System Limited, Real Mazon India Limited, and FTA HSRP Solutions Limited - for this task. Of them, Rosmerta and Real Mazon complained to the RTO that some cyber fraudsters had created fraudulent links for the HSRPs," he said, according to the PTI.

The cyber fraudsters have allegedly created the online links in order to dupe the vehicle owners by collecting money from them in the name of replacing HSRPs, he said.

"Considering the seriousness of the complaint, the RTO officials approached the Mumbai police with a complaint, based on which a case of cheating under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act was registered against unidentified persons," he said, the news agency reported,

Further investigations in the matter were underway, the official said.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra transport department also alerted citizens regarding fake website.

The transport department has identified as many as six fake websites regarding high-security number plates (HSRP) and appealed to the public not to fall prey to such online scams.

The six identified fake websites mentioned in the FIR are:

1-https://bookmyhssp.in/maharashtra.html

2-https://bookedmyhsrp.com/registration

3- https://www.bookmehsrp.com

4- https://bookingmyhsrp.com

5- https://indnumberplate.com

6- https://hsrprto.in

(with PTI inputs)