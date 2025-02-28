Mumbai: Gangster father rapes daughters, forces them to abort; arrested

Accused is a member of gangster Chhota Rajan’s gang; he would take the girls to different hospitals for abortion; police said that a case has been registered at Nalasopara police station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on a complaint filed by the victims

Accused was arrested from Nalasopara. Representation pic

The Crime Branch of Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have arrested a 56-year-old man for allegedly raping his four daughters, including two minors. According to the police, the accused is a member of gangster Chhota Rajan’s gang. Police said that a case has been registered at Nalasopara police station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on a complaint filed by the victims.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Avinash Ambure said the accused is a history sheeter and had raped his daughters on multiple occassions and also forced the girls for abortion. “The man had been raping his daughters in the Kankavli area of the Konkan region in the Sindhudurg district. After the girls conceived, he would take them to different hospitals where the abortion was conducted,” the DCP said.

An official privy to the investigation said the accused has a long criminal history and was actively involved in gang wars, murder, dacoity, etc., and he had intimidated everyone at his home, including his wife, to not approach anyone for a complaint. “The accused has five girls and one son. The eldest daughter is 22 years old and has had multiple abortions. Her immediate younger sister is 21 years old, who also has been sexually abused,” said the police officer.

“The remaining three daughters are minors, ranging in age between 10 and 16 years old,” the officer added. “He would sexually abuse his daughters in front of his wife and other daughters. And if any of them raised an objection, he would thrash them badly,” said the officer.

Police said that the matter came to light after the girls approached their maternal aunt, who lives in Nalasopara. “She somehow managed to rescue the girls and their mother and safely brought them to Nalasopara and approached the Bharosa Cell of MBVV police for a complaint,” the officer added. DCP Ambure said that after the complaint was filed, a team of police officers reached the Konkan region where the alleged incident took place.

Police said the accused had approached a local police station to file a missing complaint for the girls and their mother. After reaching Kankavli, the MBVV Crime Branch police apprised their counterparts at the police station where the accused had registered a missing complaint. Following this, the investigating officer of the local police called the accused at the station, stating that they found a lead in the missing case.

“He was asked to visit the local police station, where he had registered a missing complaint. When he arrived, we nabbed him and brought him to Nalasopara,” said another officer privy to the investigation. The officer said that the accused, a dreaded criminal, was also involved in two murder cases registered at Nalasopara and Andheri. “Besides these two cases, there are more than one dozen FIRs registered against him at Bandra, Mahim, and Tulinj police stations in connection with robbery and dacoity,” the officer added.