The body of the victim was found on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Nallasopara East. The badly mangled body, particularly the victim's crushed head, raised suspicions among the police regarding the case

The victim, Prabhukumar Lutan Jha. Pic/Hanif Patel

A 48-year-old man has been arrested by the Pelhar Police in Palghar district, Maharashtra, for allegedly orchestrating the murder of his employer over a financial dispute and attempting to make it appear as a road accident in Nallasopara.

The body of Prabhukumar Lutan Jha was found on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Nalasopara East. The badly mangled body, especially the victim's crushed head, raised eyebrows of a senior police officer, who ordered a detailed investigation into the case, leading to the arrest of the accused, Sanatan Binay Singh.

How the case unfolded

At the first glance, the police believed that Jha had died in a road accident.

On Tuesday, the Pelhar Police registered a first information report (FIR) under sections 106 (1) (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving), and 125 (endangering life and public safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as well as Sections 184 (dangerous driving) and 187 (punishment for offences relating to accident) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

However, upon observing the injuries on the body and other suspicious elements, the police decided to thoroughly investigate the matter.

“Prima facie, it looked like an accident but the skull of the deceased was badly crushed, which raised my suspicions and I ordered a detailed investigation into the matter,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayant Bajbhale told mid-day.

Details of the investigation

During a detailed investigation, the cops learnt that 48-year-old Singh, a resident of Vasai (East) near Mumbai, was employed as a driver in Jha’s company.

“Financial disputes between Singh and Jha led to the incident. Using technical analysis and CCTV footage, we learnt that Singh intentionally caused the accident, resulting in Jha's death," Bajbhale stated.

During this process, some suspicious activities and leads were uncovered. After interrogating several people connected to Jha, the police found crucial evidence in the case.

How was the murder committed

The investigation revealed that the accused pre-planned the murder and later staged it as an accident to conceal the crime. After allegedly killing the victim, the body was dumped on the roadside to make it appear like a road mishap.

A source at the police station told mid-day that the accused had hit Jha’s head with an iron rod. “He was assaulted multiple times on his head by an iron rod and died on the spot. The killer fled the crime scene to paint it as a road accident,” said a source from Pelhar Police Station.

According to the police, Singh confessed to the crime during interrogation, following which he was arrested. Singh was produced before the court and remanded in police custody for further investigation.

The cops are now investigating if more individuals were involved in this crime.