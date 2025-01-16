According to the official, the incident occurred on Monday night near Kandarpada Metro Station when the 17-year-old victim was returning home from private coaching classes

A police official on Wednesday said that a 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a minor girl and snatching her gold chain in Mumbai's Dahisar area, reported news agency PTI.

According to the official, the incident occurred on Monday night near Kandarpada Metro Station when the 17-year-old victim was returning home from private coaching classes, reported PTI.

The girl, a resident of Dahisar (West), was walking alone on the New Link Road when the accused, Aman Umesh Gupta, attacked her. He pulled her hair, assaulted and snatched her gold chain, the official said while sharing an update on the Mumbai crime, reported PTI.

The girl raised an alarm and some passers-by caught the accused and handed him over to the police, the official said while sharing an update on the Mumbai crime.

The police placed Gupta under arrest and registered a case of robbery against him.

Auto driver held for raping woman, molesting her two minor daughters

A 43-year-old auto driver was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly raping a woman for the past four years and molesting her two daughters under the pretext of performing black magic, an official said, reported PTI.

According to the Aarey police official, accused Rajaram Ramkumar Yadav had been sexually abusing the woman saying he could cure her health problems and that of her husband through occult practices, reported PTI.

He had also threatened the woman to kill her entire family if she resisted, the official said.

The woman approached the police after her problems remained unresolved and Yadav started molesting her two minor daughters pretending to involve them in some rituals, he said.

Yadav has been booked under the Prevention of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Inhumane and Aghori Practices and the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act (POCSO), the official added, reported PTI.

Unidentified man's body found in Mahim creek, murder suspected

A case of murder has been registered after the decomposed body of an unidentified man was found in Mahim Creek on Tuesday night, police said, reported PTI.

The unidentified male, aged between 35 to 50, had "Prakash" tattooed on his right hand, a police official said, reported PTI.

There were also injury marks on the body, suggesting that he had been attacked, the official added.

Mahim Police are now combing through all recent missing person complaints registered in the city, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)