Mumbai crime: Man wanted in rape case threatens victim girl

The accused accosted the girl and warned of dire consequences if she didn't withdraw the rape case against him, a police official said

A Mumbai Police official on Tuesday said that a 20-year-man allegedly molested a 17-year-old girl and threatened her to withdraw the rape case she had lodged against him, reported news agency PTI.

The incident occurred on Saturday night when the girl was walking towards her home from Mulund. The accused accosted the girl and warned of dire consequences if she didn't withdraw the rape case against him, a police official said while sharing an update on the Mumbai crime, reported PTI.

He also snatched the girl's mobile phone before fleeing.

Police registered a fresh case under BNS sections for theft and molestation and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused went absconding after he was booked for rape, the police official said while sharing an update on the Mumbai crime.

