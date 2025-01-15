Breaking News
Mumbai crime News

Mumbai crime: Man wanted in rape case threatens victim girl

Updated on: 15 January,2025 12:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The accused accosted the girl and warned of dire consequences if she didn't withdraw the rape case against him, a police official said

Representational Image

A Mumbai Police official on Tuesday said that a 20-year-man allegedly molested a 17-year-old girl and threatened her to withdraw the rape case she had lodged against him, reported news agency PTI.


The incident occurred on Saturday night when the girl was walking towards her home from Mulund. The accused accosted the girl and warned of dire consequences if she didn't withdraw the rape case against him, a police official said while sharing an update on the Mumbai crime, reported PTI.


He also snatched the girl's mobile phone before fleeing.


Police registered a fresh case under BNS sections for theft and molestation and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused went absconding after he was booked for rape, the police official said while sharing an update on the Mumbai crime.

Youth allegedly raped woman at knifepoint in Mumbai, probe on

In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old minor raped a woman at knifepoint in the Mankhurd area of Mumbai, reported ANI.

The incident happened on Monday when the woman was alone at home with her two children, said Mumbai police.

"Police has taken the minor accused into custody, further investigation is underway," Mumbai Police said, reported ANI.

In December, a 54-year-old cook was arrested for allegedly killing two minor sisters, aged 9 and 8, after sexually assaulting them in Maharashtra's Pune, police said.

According to officials, the accused, who worked as a cook at a local hotel, was a neighbour of the victims and known to their family.

According to Pune Superintendent of Police (Rural) Pankaj Deshmukh, the girls were playing near their home when they went missing, prompting a search operation.

Later, the bodies of the girls were found inside a water drum near their house.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. 

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

