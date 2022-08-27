Authorities not accepting Shiv Sena's application for Dussehra rally in Mumbai, says Aaditya Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray said people have come to know what is behind the masks of the rebels and were not liking it. adding that his 'Shivsamvaad Yatra' was getting a very good response statewide

Aaditya Thackeray. File Pic

On Saturday, Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray said authorities were not accepting an application from his party to hold its annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Aaditya Thackeray was replying to queries by the media at the airport here on the likelihood of both the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of the party applying for permission for the rally.

"The Shiv Sena is seeking permission for holding its annual Dussehra rally in Mumbai but authorities are not accepting our application. This (Eknath Shinde dispensation) is a repressive government," he said.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Shiv Sena rebel faction hurls 'yuvraj' barb at Aaditya Thackeray

When asked whether the Eknath Shinde faction is trying to hijack the Dussehra rally, Aaditya Thackeray said people have come to know what is behind the masks of the rebels and were not liking it. adding that his 'Shivsamvaad Yatra' was getting a very good response statewide.

"The people from Maharashtra, country and world have seen this (Shinde government) is 'khokhe ki sarkar' (alluding that rebel MLAs took money to switch sides, khokha being slang for crore). People are standing with the Shiv Sena and not these traitors," he claimed.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal