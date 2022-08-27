Maharashtra: Shiv Sena rebel faction hurls 'yuvraj' barb at Aaditya Thackeray

The Aurangabad west MLA was one of the first dissidents of Shiv Sena to remove photos of Uddhav and Aaditya from his offices, saying the photos of those who dub him a traitor will not adorn his office

Aaditya Thackeray. File Pic/Ashish Rane

With Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray intensifying attack on the rebel faction by calling them ‘gaddars’ (traitors), the dissidents have broken their pledge to not target any member of the Thackeray family and dubbed the former minister a “Yuvraj” (prince). Legislators in the camp led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde feel that Aaditya Thackeray has “crossed the line” and spreading lies against them and it was high time they hit back.

On Thursday, the dissident MLAs targeted Aaditya Thackeray, former minister and son of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, by displaying a banner against him on the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan on the last day of the legislature session.

The banner reads: “Yuvrajanchi disha chukli” (the prince has missed his path).

Aaditya Thackeray countered them by shouting “50 khoke, edum okay” implying that the rebel MLAs got money to switch their loyalties, leading to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led tripartite MVA government in June and Shinde taking oath as the chief minister.

On Wednesday, legislators of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shinde loyalists staged a similar protest targeting former CM Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray.

They carried banners with messages alleging corruption in the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), controlled by Shiv Sena, and claimed the Thackerays compromised on Hindutva for power.

Some banners read: “Raja (a reference to Uddhav) stayed indoors due to fear of COVID-19 while friends of the “Yuvraj” (a reference to Aaditya) looted the treasury.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Shiv Sena joins hands with Sambhaji Brigade

They shouted slogans like “standing committee che khoke…’Matoshree’ okay,” alleging corruption in the BMC with the support of the Thackerays.

‘Matoshree’ is the private residence of the Thackerays in suburban Mumbai.

This is perhaps the first time since the MLAs revolted against the Sena leadership in June that they have targeted the Thackerays.

In the past, the rebel faction spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar had said the dissidents won’t attack Uddhav and Aaditya as they hail from the Thackeray family.

Over the last few days, Aaditya Thackeray has been touring the constituencies of the rebel MLAs, dubbing them “traitors” and accusing them of stabbing his father in the back when he was ill.

The “gaddar” jibe seems to have not gone well with the rebel MLAs. Adding to the bad blood was the sloganeering by Aaditya Thackeray who was backed by Sena MLAs and some Nationalist Congress Party legislators during the recently-concluded monsoon session.

Sada Sarvankar, rebel Sena MLA from Mahim in Mumbai, said the dissidents were in no mood to take the barbs lying down.

“He (Aaditya Thackeray) calls us traitors, but it is they (the Thackerays) who backstabbed Hindutva by joining hands with the NCP and Congress. For how long are we going to listen to his barbs? We are paying back in the same coin,” Sarvankar told PTI.

Sanjay Shirsat, another rebel Sena MLA, said attacking Aaditya Thackeray was necessary to “counter the lies” spread by him.

“If you cross the limit, we will also not sit quietly. We have been working with your father even before you were born. Balasaheb Thackeray’s grandson (Aaditya) has been reduced to sitting on the stairs,” Shirsat said.

The Aurangabad west MLA was one of the first dissidents of Shiv Sena to remove photos of Uddhav and Aaditya from his offices, saying the photos of those who dub him a traitor will not adorn his office.

In photos: Protest continue in Maha assembly, Shiv Sena factions target each other

Yogesh Kadam, another rebel Sena legislator representing the Dapoli assembly segment, said Aaditya Thackeray will be replied in the same coin.

“Till now we kept quiet because the surname Thackeray was involved. We did not pay heed because we respect ‘Matoshree’. If you attack us, we will not keep quiet,” Kadam added.

However, the Shiv Sena views it as a victory for Aaditya.

Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ carried a flier on its front page on Friday with a story on how the breakaway faction was compelled to sit on the stairs of the state legislature and how they were “scared” of Aaditya.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 5 + 4 Submit Request