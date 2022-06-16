Central Railway: Auto stand blocks station expansion at Badlapur

CR wants to build new platform, but as stand is public utility, authorities must shift it to nearby place without inconveniencing commuters

The auto stand is right outside the station, making expansion hard

The railways’ plan to upgrade Badlapur station by adding a new platform has stopped in the tracks thanks to an auto stand. Despite an increase in the crowd at the station on the Central Railway, land acquisition challenges continue to stall the project. Officials said the auto stand, being a public utility, will have to be shifted to a nearby place without inconveniencing commuters. This means the work won’t start for another six months.

During a comprehensive Mumbai railway station audit done by mid-day a few years ago, this newspaper had found that the station needed an upgrade. Work had begun at other stations but had been delayed at Badlapur due to space constraints.

The plan is to build a new platform on the west side so that the existing platform no.1 becomes a double-discharge platform like the ones at Kurla and Parel, where passengers can alight on either side. This will help ease the load on the existing platform. The new platform will also have a bridge landing, a senior official from Mumbai Rail Vikas Commission (MRVC) said.

