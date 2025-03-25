The NCP-SP leader also questioned the CM’s silence on Minister Nitesh Rane’s controversial meat comments and demanded accountability in the custodial death of Akshay Shinde

Jitendra Awhad, NCP-SP leader. Pic/Satej Shinde

The Opposition in the Maharashtra State Legislative Assembly has expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation.

Sharad Pawar led NCP leader Jitendra Awhad in a veiled reference to minister Nitesh Rane, questioned the government’s silence over the language used by one of the Mahayuti ministers. “I am surprised that the CM is not saying anything to the concerned minister,” Awhad said during his speech during the budget session in the State Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Minister Nitesh Rane’s brother, Nilesh (MLA from Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena) immediately raised objection over Awhad’s remarks. “The member (read Awhad) should furnish documents or evidence if he has any,” Nilesh Rane said, objecting to the statement of the NCP -SP leader in the House.

Recently, Nitesh Rane's statement has sparked a new controversy over meat–Jhatka or Halal. While halal methods involve Islamic rites, Jhatka meat is prepared by slaughtering the animal with a single, painless blow, in accordance with Hindu tradition.

However, responding to the objection, Awhad said, “I have not named anyone on the food. Also, I know the proceedings of the Assembly, but I would not like to go into detail and speak about the same,” Awhad added.

Further speaking on the subject, the NCP-SP leader questioned “Where is the law and where is the order?”

Referring to the Akshay Shinde encounter case, the NCP-SP MLA stated that the government will have to file an FIR against those involved in the killing of the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case.

“The high court has been asking about the FIR, but the government is not willing to listen. But, one day or another the government will have to register a case against the policemen, Awhad added. In fact, Awhad questioned how a senior police inspector officer was present to transport the accused from jail.

“Does a Sr PI level officer accompany the accused while being transferred from jail to another palace?” he questioned.

This year, the Bombay High Court had ordered to register a complaint against five policemen under scanner in the custodial death of Akshay Shinde, a key accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case.

Last year (August 2024) Shinde was arrested in connection to the Badlapur school sexual assault case. The accused died during a police shootout on September 23, 2024. The police have claimed that Shinde snatched an officer’s gun while being transported from Taloja prison to a transit remand for interrogation, leading to a shootout.

Shinde’s family contested the police claim of firing in self-defence, following which a magisterial inquiry was ordered, which raised questions on police conduct. Five officers- senior police inspector Sanjay Shinde, Assistant police inspector Nilesh More, head constable Abhijeet More and Harish Tawde and a police driver–are allegedly under scanner for Shinde’s death.

Stating that a landslide mandate to the government does not mean one can do whatever they want. “This is a sign of a danger for democracy,’ Awhad cautioned. During the debate citing all the cases like Shinde, and Somanth Suryavashi, Awhad asked, “Is the government bigger than the judiciary?”

Suryavanshi was arrested in connection to violence in December 2024 in Parbhani city (Marathwada region) and he died on December 15 in a state-run hospital. The magisterial inquiry conducted into the death of the law student observed that Suryavanshi died due to police torture.