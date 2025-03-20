"Truth will come out": Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane accuses MVA of covering up Disha Salian case

Nitesh Rane said that the issue of Disha Salian case was raised in the Maharashtra Assembly today too, as his colleague MLA Ameet Satam claimed that the previous government made evidence disappear and put pressure on doctors doing the autopsy of the body

Nitesh Rane. Pic/X

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane on Thursday accused the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of trying to cover up the facts about the death of Disha Salian, and expressed confidence that eventually, the "truth will come out in court," reported news agency ANI.

Rane said that the issue of Disha Salian case was raised in the Maharashtra Assembly today too, as his colleague MLA Ameet Satam claimed that the previous government made evidence disappear and put pressure on doctors doing the autopsy of the body.

"Our MLA, Ameet Satam, raised this issue in the House today. The entire history was said of how everything happened. This case happened during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, how it was covered up, how CCTV footage was made to disappear, how pressure was put on doctors... Her father has accused that postmortem report was changed," the State minister told ANI.

"The truth will come out in the court and whoever is guilty of this will definitely be punished," he added.

The minister further mentioned that apart from Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray being named by Disha Salian's father, two others, Sooraj Pancholi and Doni Morea were also named, reported ANI.

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske also said that Satish Salian has claimed that the MVA government hid evidence.

"Disha's father has stated in his petition that he was being pressured, and much of the evidence was hidden. He took the names of people like Ekta Kapoor, Dino Morea, and Aditya Pancholi and asked for their phone records to be checked. This should be investigated," Mhaske said, reported ANI.

"He (Satish Salian) is not making any fake allegations... Everyone knows Aaditya Thackeray's nightlife friend group... If they are innocent, then Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut should come forward and demand an enquiry into the case," Mhaske said.

Earlier today, advocate Nilesh C Ojha, lawyer of Satish Salian levelled serious allegations against former Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, labelling him as an "accused" in the Disha Salian death case, reported ANI.

He also accused former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of "not wanting" to take action against Thackeray. Furthermore, Ojha alleged that "corrupt" police officials tried to cover up the case.

"During the murder, Uddhav Thackeray's government was there (in Maharashtra), and the accused was his son Aaditya Thackeray. The corrupt police officials tried to cover up the case. After 2.5 years, Shinde's government came, and Fadnavis was the Home Minister. This matter has not come all of a sudden," Ojha told ANI.

He further clarified that the matter was not being raised "suddenly" as the Eknath Shinde government had formed a State Investigation Team (SIT) in December 2023. A written complaint submitted in January 2024 also asked for an FIR to be registered.

Disha Salian, who was a celebrity manager, was found dead on June 8, 2020. In 2023, the Mumbai Police formed a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe Disha Salian's death. The Mumbai Police registered an accidental death case in the matter.

