Advocate Nilesh C Ojha has accused Aaditya Thackeray of involvement in the Disha Salian death case, claiming that influential figures obstructed the investigation

Disha Salian, who previously managed the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died on June 8, 2020, after allegedly falling from a high-rise building in Mumbai. File pic

Advocate Nilesh C Ojha, the legal representative of Satish Salian, has made serious allegations against former Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray in connection with the Disha Salian death case. According to ANI reports, Ojha has labelled Thackeray as an "accused" in the case, further alleging that the investigation was deliberately obstructed by influential figures.

Speaking to ANI, Ojha claimed that former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh intentionally avoided taking action against Thackeray. He also accused certain police officials of attempting to cover up the case. "During the murder, Uddhav Thackeray's government was in power, and the accused was his son Aaditya Thackeray. The corrupt police officials tried to cover up the case. After 2.5 years, Shinde's government came to power, and Fadnavis became the Home Minister. This matter has not surfaced all of a sudden," Ojha said, as per ANI reports.

Ojha clarified that the matter was not being raised suddenly but had been under investigation for some time. He mentioned that the Eknath Shinde government had constituted a State Investigation Team (SIT) in December 2023 to look into the case. Furthermore, a written complaint was submitted in January 2024, demanding that an FIR be registered.

"In September 2023, we filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking the registration of an FIR and action in the case. Following this, the state government formed an SIT in December 2023. A written complaint was submitted on January 12, 2024, seeking an FIR for gang rape and murder against Aaditya Thackeray, Sooraj Pancholi, and others," Ojha stated, according to ANI reports.

Ojha explained that Disha's father approached him to file the petition after realising that he had been misled about the case. "Disha's father came to us after realising that he had been lied to. Following this, the petition was drafted and filed," Ojha said.

Ojha also demanded action against the police officials who failed to register an FIR and the SIT official responsible for the investigation. He cited the Supreme Court’s guidelines on rape and murder cases, which mandate the immediate registration of an FIR upon receiving a complaint. "The Supreme Court has clearly stated that an FIR must be registered in cases of rape and murder. If not, the responsible police officials must face legal consequences under the relevant sections of the IPC. In this case, they have failed to register a case for over a year. This is a serious matter, and action must be taken against the SIT official," Ojha said, as per ANI.

He further alleged that Aaditya Thackeray submitted a misleading affidavit, falsely claiming that he had been given a clean chit by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case. "The affidavit filed by Aaditya Thackeray stated lies that he was cleared by the CBI in the Disha Salian case. Anil Deshmukh also didn’t want any action to be taken against Aaditya Thackeray," Ojha added.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve has dismissed the allegations, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to malign Aaditya Thackeray’s reputation. "This matter is now with the court. We don’t know what Disha’s father has stated, but Aaditya Thackeray is a young and mature leader. The BJP is conspiring to defame him by applying pressure. The court will provide the answer," Danve told the media, as per ANI reports.

The latest developments come after Disha Salian’s father approached the Bombay High Court seeking a CBI probe and the registration of an FIR against Aaditya Thackeray in connection with her death.

Maharashtra’s former Home Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) leader Anil Deshmukh also stated that the recent allegations appear to be politically motivated.

Disha Salian, a celebrity manager, was found dead on June 8, 2020, after reportedly falling from the 14th floor of a building in Mumbai. In 2023, the Mumbai Police formed a three-member SIT to investigate her death. However, the Mumbai Police initially registered the case as an accidental death.

(With inputs from ANI)