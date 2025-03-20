Breaking News
Guidelines soon to ensure 'discipline' in use of social media by officials: CM
New Zealand PM Luxon meets Shinde, discus Mumbai’s development
Maharashtra agrees to Konkan Railway merger with Indian Railways
Bus driver sentenced to life for rape and attempted murder of girl in Thane
Maharashtra Budget Session: Govt tables bill to hike motor vehicles tax
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Disha Salians father asks for probe against Aaditya Thackeray

Disha Salian’s father asks for probe against Aaditya Thackeray

Updated on: 20 March,2025 09:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Claiming that his daughter did not commit suicide but was killed, he has now broken his silence, reigniting the debate around the high-profile deaths and calling for justice

Disha Salian’s father asks for probe against Aaditya Thackeray

Disha Salian, who previously managed the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died on June 8, 2020, after allegedly falling from a high-rise building in Mumbai. File pic

Listen to this article
Disha Salian’s father asks for probe against Aaditya Thackeray
x
00:00

Five years after the tragic death of Disha Salian, her father, Satish Salian, has made new and explosive claims, alleging that his daughter was murdered and linking her death to the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, as per reports. Satish Salian has approached the Bombay High Court, demanding an investigation into the role of Uddhav Thackeray’s son and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray in both cases, reports said. Claiming that his daughter did not commit suicide but was killed, he has now broken his silence, reigniting the debate around the high-profile deaths and calling for justice. 


Satish Salian has sought immediate registration of an FIR for gang rape and murder and demanding the arrest of Aditya Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray, Rhea Chakraborty, and other accused persons. With the petition Salian has attached forensic evidence, eyewitness testimonies, and call records that allegedly prove a systematic cover-up.


Disha Salian, who previously managed the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died on June 8, 2020, after allegedly falling from a high-rise building in Mumbai. Just days later, on June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

aaditya thackeray sushant singh rajput suicide mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK