Disha Salian’s father asks for probe against Aaditya Thackeray

Claiming that his daughter did not commit suicide but was killed, he has now broken his silence, reigniting the debate around the high-profile deaths and calling for justice

Disha Salian, who previously managed the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died on June 8, 2020, after allegedly falling from a high-rise building in Mumbai. File pic

Five years after the tragic death of Disha Salian, her father, Satish Salian, has made new and explosive claims, alleging that his daughter was murdered and linking her death to the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, as per reports. Satish Salian has approached the Bombay High Court, demanding an investigation into the role of Uddhav Thackeray’s son and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray in both cases, reports said. Claiming that his daughter did not commit suicide but was killed, he has now broken his silence, reigniting the debate around the high-profile deaths and calling for justice.

Satish Salian has sought immediate registration of an FIR for gang rape and murder and demanding the arrest of Aditya Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray, Rhea Chakraborty, and other accused persons. With the petition Salian has attached forensic evidence, eyewitness testimonies, and call records that allegedly prove a systematic cover-up.

Disha Salian, who previously managed the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died on June 8, 2020, after allegedly falling from a high-rise building in Mumbai. Just days later, on June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence.

