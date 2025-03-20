Maharashtra assembly proceedings were disrupted after BJP MLAs demanded action against those named in Disha Salian’s death petition

Proceedings of the Maharashtra state legislative assembly were adjourned for ten minutes on Thursday following disruptions by ruling party MLAs over the ongoing Disha Salian case.

BJP MLA Ameet Satam raised the issue in the assembly, demanding an inquiry and action against those named by Disha’s father, Satish Salian, in his petition before the High Court. On Wednesday, Satish Salian approached the court, seeking the registration of an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aditya Thackeray and others in connection with his daughter’s death.

Satam reminded the house that a special investigation team (SIT) was formed in December 2022 to probe Disha’s death. “When will the inquiry be completed and taken to its logical end?” the BJP MLA asked.

BJP leader and Minister Nitesh Rane supported Satam’s demand, calling for the arrest of those named in the petition. This triggered an uproar in the house, with ruling party MLAs shouting slogans and demanding action from the government.

As the disruption continued, Speaker Rahul Narvekar adjourned the proceedings for ten minutes. When the house resumed, members persisted with their demands and slogans. In response, Narvekar stated that he would ask the concerned minister to reply on the matter but warned that further disruptions would not be tolerated.

Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, later addressed the house, assuring that the government would take appropriate action. “No one will be spared, be it from any political party. The state government too has been made a party to the petition. Once the government receives the details, appropriate action will be taken based on the directions of the honourable court,” Kadam said.