Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, emphasised that strictest action would be taken against those responsible for attacking Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-level officers and other personnel in Nagpur

People having the audacity to raise their hands on DCP-level officers and police personnel will not be tolerated at all, said Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam. Pic/X

Listen to this article Strictest action against those responsible for attacking police: Minister on Nagpur violence x 00:00

Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, has condemned the Nagpur violence, stating that it is a very serious matter, news agency ANI reported.



He emphasised that strictest action would be taken against those responsible for attacking Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-level officers and other cops.



"The incident that happened in Nagpur is very serious... Strictest action will be taken. People having the audacity to raise their hands on DCP-level officers and police personnel will not be tolerated at all," Kadam said.



According to ANI, Kadam also informed that the state's ongoing actions against illegal Bangladeshi intruders will be intensified.



"The action that has been going on against Bangladeshi intruders in Maharashtra for the last three to four years is going to be done more aggressively now," he said. The minister also stressed the importance of cooperation from construction contractors and developers in ensuring safety. "It is the responsibility of the construction contractors and developers to give all the information about the labourers working on their site to the police," he noted, adding that this step had been initiated before the Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident.



Meanhwile, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Rohit Pawar on Wednesday said that action should be taken against the accused involved in the Nagpur violence.



"The CM (Chief Minister) and the DCM (Deputy CM) gave a statement yesterday, in which they indirectly accepted that it was an intelligence failure. If something is preplanned and the police do not know about it, then it is an intelligence failure... Either it is an intelligence failure, or if it is that they did not act even when they had the intelligence, this means they let the violence happen... If anyone is involved in violence, then action will be taken against them; they may be from any community," Rohit Pawar told ANI.



Earlier, a first information report (FIR) was been lodged under the multiple sections from the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with other laws such as the Arms Act, Maharashtra Police Act, and Prevention of Public Property Damage Act at the Ganeshpath Police Station.



The complaint has been filed by Police Inspector Jitendra Baburao Gadge and the FIR names 51 individuals, including several minors, ANI reported. The accused are primarily from Nagpur city, residing in areas like Jafar Nagar, Tajbagh, Mominpura, and Bhalaadapura.



The police have been authorised to close roads in affected areas to maintain law and order. Anyone violating the curfew "remains punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)."

ADVERTISEMENT

(With ANI inputs)