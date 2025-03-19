According to the FIR, a protest escalated into violence when the crowd began pelting stones and hurling petrol bombs at police officers. The police were also attacked with dangerous weapons such as axes and iron rods. Despite repeated warnings from the cops to disperse, the protestors continued to engage in violent actions

Violence erupted in central Nagpur's Chitnis Park in Mahal area on Monday. File Pic/PTI

Curfew remains in place for the second consecutive day in 10 police station limits of Nagpur following the violent religious clashes that erupted on March 17. The situation remains tense as authorities work to prevent further unrest and restore order in the affected areas, news agency ANI reported.

An FIR has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with other relevant laws such as the Arms Act, Maharashtra Police Act, and the Prevention of Public Property Damage Act at the Ganeshpeth Police Station. The complaint was filed by Police Inspector Jitendra Baburao Gadge, naming 51 individuals, including several minors, ANI reported.

According to the FIR, a protest escalated into violence when the crowd began pelting stones and hurling petrol bombs at police officers. The police were also attacked with dangerous weapons such as axes and iron rods. Despite repeated warnings from the police to disperse, the protestors continued to engage in violent actions, endangering the safety of police personnel and civilians alike, ANI reported.

The FIR also includes allegations of sexual harassment. During the chaos, one of the accused allegedly took advantage of the darkness to touch the uniform and body of a woman police officer from the RCP squad in an attempt to remove her clothes. The accused also reportedly made obscene gestures and misbehaved with other female police personnel. These details have been documented in the FIR lodged at Ganeshpeth Police Station in Nagpur.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi assured that the Maharashtra government is taking stringent action against those responsible for the Nagpur violence.

"The government is handling the situation very well, and such incidents should not happen. It is not about this party or that party – whoever has done wrong, the Maharashtra government is taking action against them," Joshi said while addressing the media.

Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have also spoken out against Nagpur violence. BJP MP Ashok Chavan described the incident as "sad" but commended the police for bringing the situation under control. "This is a sad incident. Police have brought the situation under control, but it is not right to have communal riots over such issues in the country. This is not acceptable in a progressive state like Maharashtra. The government has brought the situation under control, and the truth will come out after the investigation," Chavan told ANI.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also addressed the media, expressing concern over Nagpur violence and suggesting that it may have been a pre-planned conspiracy. "The incident which occurred in Nagpur is unfortunate. Police are investigating if this was a pre-planned conspiracy. Four DCP-level officers were injured in this incident. The Chief Minister is reviewing the situation. Police have said that many people came from outside, and petrol bombs were also hurled. It is unfortunate that the police were attacked. Strict action will be taken in this incident. I appeal to all to maintain peace," Shinde told reporters.

(With inputs from ANI)