Satish Salian, father of Disha Salian, former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Wednesday, said he has moved the Bombay High Court seeking a fresh probe into the mysterious circumstances under which she was found dead in June 2020

Aaditya Thackeray. File Photo

Listen to this article Attempt to malign me, will reply to allegations in court: Aaditya Thackeray on Disha Salian case x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday said attempts were being made to malign his image over the June 2020 accidental death case of Disha Salian, and he will present his side before the court, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Satish Salian, father of Disha Salian, former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Wednesday, said he has moved the Bombay High Court seeking a fresh probe into the mysterious circumstances under which she was found dead in June 2020. The petition demanded registration of a First Information Report against Aaditya Thackeray and transfer of the probe to the CBI, he said, reported PTI.

The petition also claimed that his daughter was raped and murdered, and subsequently, there was a politically-orchestrated cover-up to protect certain influential persons, Satish Salian told reporters.

"Attempts have been made for the last five years to malign my image. We will put forth our side in the court. We will give our replies (to the allegations) in the court," Thackeray, a former Maharashtra minister, told reporters.

Disha Salian died on June 8, 2020, after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in suburban Malad. The city police had then registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) case. Six days later, Bollywood star Rajput allegedly committed suicide in his apartment in Bandra, reported PTI.

Targeting Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday, BJP minister Nitesh Rane said as per the Supreme Court's past decisions, if a person is facing allegations of rape, he must be arrested.

He also demanded Thackeray's resignation as an MLA. "We have demanded this in the House (assembly)," Rane told reporters, reported PTI.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve, who is the leader of the opposition in the legislative council, alleged that the BJP was behind the attempts to target Thackeray.

The BJP-led government was free to investigate the case, he told reporters.

NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad questioned why Disha Salian's father remained silent for five years, and said it was pure politics.

Will those named by Disha Salian's father be arrested: BJP MLAs ask in Maharashtra assembly

MLAs of the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance on Thursday raised the Disha Salian death controversy in the Maharashtra assembly, seeking to know whether the persons named by her father, who has moved the High Court, will be arrested.

Disha Salian, former manager of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died or was killed on June 8, 2020, MLA Satam said.

"Police termed the death as suicide, and no further action was taken. An SIT was formed in December 2022, but no report has been submitted as yet. But social media is full of speculation about whether a party was going on when she died, whether she was killed," he said.

"Salian's father has told the media that he suspects his daughter was gang-raped and murdered. He has filed a petition in the court. The previous MVA government suppressed the case. The then Mayor met him (Satish Salian), misled him, and pressurized him not to speak. He has said a minister in the previous MVA regime was involved. This is a serious allegation," Satam added.

(With inputs from PTI)