Updated on: 21 August,2024 02:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A Shakti Act would be sufficient to ensure the death penalty for the culprit in the Badlapur case, Anil Deshmukh said

Anil Deshmukh. File Pic

Badlapur sexual abuse case: Clear Shakti bill to ensure strict punishment, demands Anil Deshmukh
Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday demanded the clearance and implementation of the Shakti bill with provisions for the death penalty for atrocities against children and women, referring to the Badlapur sexual abuse case.


Both the House of Maharashtra legislature had passed the Shakti Criminal Laws (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill, 2020, and the Special Court & Machinery for Implementation of Maharashtra Shakti Criminal Law, 2020, three years ago when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was in power, according to the PTI.



Addressing a press conference, Anil Deshmukh said, "When I was the home minister, I had formed a 21-member committee of legislators from all parties to draft the Shakti bill on the lines of an act in Andhra Pradesh," as per the PTI.


"The bill was approved by the cabinet headed by Uddhav Thackeray and passed in the state legislature. It is pending before the Central government for approval," the NCP (SP) leader said, adding that the committee had drafted the Shakti bill after consultations with all stakeholders, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

He said, a Shakti Act would be sufficient to ensure the death penalty for the culprit in the Badlapur case, he said.

A massive protest broke out in Badlapur town in Thane district on Tuesday after a large number of people blocked railway tracks and ransacked the school, where two kindergarten girls were sexually abused by an attendant last week. The protesters demanded strict punishment against the accused, who was arrested on August 17.

Alleged sexual abuse of two young girls at a school in Badlapur in Thane district has triggered an uproar and a slugfest between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition bloc MVA.

The ex-home minister said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing into the Badlapur incident should look into the reason behind the ¿12-13 hour delay¿ in the registration of the FIR.

He said the SIT should also try to uncover if the delay happened because the school management is close to a BJP leader.

Shiv Sena (UBT) member of Rajya Sabha Priyanka Chaturvedi said on Monday that she had written to President Droupadi Murmu for her speedy assent to the two bills.

(with PTI inputs)

maharashtra Anil Deshmukh badlapur mumbai news sexual crime India news

