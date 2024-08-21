Breaking News
Badlapur sexual assault: City’s longest rail-roko in recent history
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde orders strict action in Badlapur sexual assault case
Mumbai: Sion hospital resident doctors intensify protests
Nalasopara rape case: ‘Cops left out important details from the FIR’
Mumbai: Haryana man arrested for supplying bank accounts to scammers
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Badlapur sexual abuse case Supriya Sule seeks Devendra Fadnavis resignation over incident

Badlapur sexual abuse case: Supriya Sule seeks Devendra Fadnavis' resignation over incident

Updated on: 21 August,2024 02:33 PM IST  |  Pune
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A massive protest broke out in Badlapur town in Thane district on Tuesday after a large number of people blocked railway tracks and ransacked the school, where two kindergarten girls were sexually abused by an attendant last week

Badlapur sexual abuse case: Supriya Sule seeks Devendra Fadnavis' resignation over incident

Protest in Badlapur on Tuesday. File Pic

Listen to this article
Badlapur sexual abuse case: Supriya Sule seeks Devendra Fadnavis' resignation over incident
x
00:00

The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP SP) leader Supriya Sule on Wednesday demanded Devendra Fadnavis' resignation over the Badlapur sexual abuse case and said that the government was not serious about women safety, reported the PTI.


Supriya Sule targeted the Maharashtra government over the incident and demanded the resignation of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio.



According to the PTI, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a protest organised to condemn the Badlapur incident, she accused the Eknath Shinde-led dispensation of not being serious about the issue of women's safety, and alleged that while the government was busy breaking parties, it had no time for common people.


A massive protest broke out in Badlapur town in Thane district on Tuesday after a large number of people blocked railway tracks and ransacked the school, where two kindergarten girls were sexually abused by an attendant last week. The protesters demanded strict punishment against the accused, who was arrested on August 17.

The state government on Tuesday ordered the suspension of three police officials, including a senior police inspector, for alleged dereliction of duty in probing the sexual abuse of the two girls.

Supriya Sule said, "Had action been taken by the education minister immediately after the incident at the school, the need for an agitation would not have arisen. It shows that this government is not at all serious about the safety of women. The government is busy breaking the houses, parties, using the Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate," as per the PTI.

The Baramati MP criticised Fadnavis over the incident and asked what happened to the Shakti Act that was brought earlier.

"Home minister, who spends more time in Delhi than in Mumbai, should give a clarification on this incident and as a moral responsibility, he should resign," she demanded.

Questioning the delay in registering an FIR, Supriya Sule sought to know why inquiry was not launched to probe the police's inaction.

"Had there been no agitation by people, this incident would not have come to light," the NCP (SP) working president said.

The law and order situation in the state was crumbling and offences against women were on the rise, she alleged.

"The Badalpur school incident should have been looked into more sensitively," she added.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra supriya sule badlapur sexual crime Crime News thane crime mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK