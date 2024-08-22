Forbes-featured Dr Aarti Singh leads SIT to ensure justice in horrific case

A massive protest in Badlapur following the incident. File Pic

Aarti Singh, an IPS officer from the 2006 batch who was recently featured in Forbes Asia's Power Businesswomen magazine for fighting gender bias, has been appointed as the head of the SIT team formed to probe the Badlapur incident.

Dr Singh, a gynaecologist-turned-IPS officer, is currently posted as the Inspector General of Police (Administration) for Maharashtra Police.

Born into a middle-class family in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, Dr Singh faced typical concerns over the birth of a female child, including issues of security and dowry. However, defying all odds, Singh aspired to become a doctor and achieved her goal. During her internship as a gynaecologist in a labour ward, she was disturbed by the recurring question from new mothers: “Is it a boy or a girl?”—a clear indication that girl children were still unwelcome in society.

This realisation motivated Dr Singh to become a role model for girls. Realising the limitations of making broader societal changes as a doctor, she decided to become an IPS officer, aiming to make women feel safe and reduce gender-based atrocities.

After joining the IPS, Dr Singh continued her fight against gender bias and was subsequently featured in Forbes magazine for her efforts.

It is no surprise that Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis and State Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla selected Dr Singh to head the SIT formed to probe the Badlapur incident.

On Tuesday, the state government ordered the establishment of a SIT. With Singh's appointment as the head of the inquiry, many in the police and political circles believe the message is clear: the guilty will be brought to justice.

Past achievements

Dr Singh is reputed to be the first female officer posted in the Maoist-affected Gadchiroli region. In 2009, when Maoista killed 17 policemen and warned villagers against voting in the state and parliamentary elections, Dr Singh and her team not only recovered arms and ammunition but also ensured smooth elections in the sensitive area.

Dr Singh became the only woman Commissioner of Police in the country when she took charge of Amravati City after being promoted to the rank of DIG.