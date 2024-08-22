Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Wear White’ protest to highlight local rail commuter demands
Badlapur sexual assault: MVA calls for statewide bandh, CM Eknath Shinde terms protest politically motivated
Stall allotment controversy: No resolution in sight as Bandra fair nears
Accused claims innocence in baggage fire case at Mumbai airport
Mumbai: BEST hire-staff strike spreads across city
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > IPS star takes charge in Badlapur probe

IPS star takes charge in Badlapur probe

Updated on: 22 August,2024 07:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sanjeev Shivadekar | sanjeev.shivadekar@mid-day.com

Top

Forbes-featured Dr Aarti Singh leads SIT to ensure justice in horrific case

IPS star takes charge in Badlapur probe

A massive protest in Badlapur following the incident. File Pic

Listen to this article
IPS star takes charge in Badlapur probe
x
00:00

Aarti Singh, an IPS officer from the 2006 batch who was recently featured in Forbes Asia's Power Businesswomen magazine for fighting gender bias, has been appointed as the head of the SIT team formed to probe the Badlapur incident


Dr Singh, a gynaecologist-turned-IPS officer, is currently posted as the Inspector General of Police (Administration) for Maharashtra Police. 



Born into a middle-class family in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, Dr Singh faced typical concerns over the birth of a female child, including issues of security and dowry. However, defying all odds, Singh aspired to become a doctor and achieved her goal. During her internship as a gynaecologist in a labour ward, she was disturbed by the recurring question from new mothers: “Is it a boy or a girl?”—a clear indication that girl children were still unwelcome in society. 


This realisation motivated Dr Singh to become a role model for girls. Realising the limitations of making broader societal changes as a doctor, she decided to become an IPS officer, aiming to make women feel safe and reduce gender-based atrocities. 

After joining the IPS, Dr Singh continued her fight against gender bias and was subsequently featured in Forbes magazine for her efforts. 

It is no surprise that Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis and State Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla selected Dr Singh to head the SIT formed to probe the Badlapur incident. 

On Tuesday, the state government ordered the establishment of a SIT. With Singh's appointment as the head of the inquiry, many in the police and political circles believe the message is clear: the guilty will be brought to justice. 

Past achievements

Dr Singh is reputed to be the first female officer posted in the Maoist-affected Gadchiroli region. In 2009, when Maoista killed 17 policemen and warned villagers against voting in the state and parliamentary elections, Dr Singh and her team not only recovered arms and ammunition but also ensured smooth elections in the sensitive area. 

Dr Singh became the only woman Commissioner of Police in the country when she took charge of Amravati City after being promoted to the rank of DIG.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Maharashtra badlapur sexual crime mumbai news thane thane crime mumbai crime news forbes

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK