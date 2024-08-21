MVA allies took the decision and called for Maharashtra Bandh on August 24 after a meeting in Mumbai, said Vijay Wadettiwar, leader of opposition in state assembly

Vijay Wadettiwar. File Pic

Listen to this article MVA calls for Maharashtra Bandh on August 24 to protest against Badlapur sexual assault case x 00:00

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Wednesday called for a 'Maharashtra Bandh' on August 24 to protest against the alleged Badlapur sexual assault case on two young girls at a school in Thane district Maharashtra, the PTI reported.

MVA allies--Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP SP) headed by Sharad Pawar, took the decision after a meeting in Mumbai, said Vijay Wadettiwar, leader of opposition in the state assembly, according to the PTI.

Vijay Wadettiwar said that all MVA allies will participate in the Maharashtra Bandh on August 24.

"We discussed the issue of women's security in the state and the failure of the BJP-led Mahayuti government on all fronts," Vijay Wadettiwar said, as per the PTI.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad led a protest outside Mantralaya, the state secretariat, over the Badlapur incident. Wadettiwar and a few congress leaders were also present during the protest.

Holding placards outside the gates of Mantralaya, Congress leaders and workers shouted slogans against the government for the 'delay in the registration of the FIR'.

The protesters were stopped by the police from entering the premises.

Varsha Gaikwad and Vijay Wadettiwar slammed the state government for the 'rise in crimes against women in the state'.

Police on August 17 arrested an attendant at the school for sexually abusing two girl students of the kindergarten at a school in Badlapur. As per the complaint, he abused the girls in the toilet of the school, an official said.

The opposition parties have alleged that the parents of the girls were made to wait for 11 hours at Badlapur police station before the officials took note of their complaints.

A massive protest broke out in Badlapur town in Thane district on Tuesday after a large number of people blocked railway tracks and ransacked the school, where two kindergarten girls were sexually abused by an attendant last week. The protesters demanded strict punishment against the accused, who was arrested on August 17.

Thousands of protesters on Tuesday also blocked railway tracks at Badlapur station and stormed the school building over the incident.

(with PTI inputs)