Ambadas Danve on Wednesday met Maharashtra DGP. File Pic/X

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Wednesday termed Badlapur protest was spontaneous reflection of people's anger and his party colleague Sanjay Raut claimed that the school, where the Badlapur sexual assault case happened allegedly linked to a BJP leader, reported the PTI.

Ambadas Danve rejected Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's claim that the massive protest in Badlapur over the sexual abuse of two minor girls was politically motivated.

Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut alleged the school in Badlapur, where the crime was committed by the school sweeper, is linked to a BJP leader, as per the PTI.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by Ambadas Danve, the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, met state DGP Rashmi Shukla in Mumbai and demanded action against the school management, a day after thousands of protesters blocked railway tracks in Badlapur and stormed the school building over the sexual abuse incident, according to the PTI.

Danve complained the police are not taking prompt action in cases involving crime against women.

"The protests (in Badlapur) were spontaneous and reflected the people's anger. Their (the government's) vision is blurred, so people will give them a befitting reply," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader told reporters, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

His remarks came after the chief minister claimed the protest at Badlapur station was politically motivated and aimed at maligning the government. Shinde also said the majority of protesters were not residents of Badlapur.

Ambadas Danve dubbed the state government's flagship monthly cash transfer scheme, Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, a "sham" and alleged the government's failure to protect women in the state.

Speaking separately, Sanjay Raut slammed the state government over the cane-charging of protesters by police at Badlapur station on Tuesday.

Sanjay Raut said had the Badlapur school been connected to leaders of the Congress, NCP (SP) or Shiv Sena (UBT), Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his gang would have staged a dharna at the school, reported the PTI.

Sanjay Raut claimed the Supreme Court didn't take note of the public outcry at Badlapur but took cognisance of the Kolkata rape-murder case as the West Bengal government there is being run by Mamata Banerjee.

"Why did the Supreme Court not take note of the public outcry of yesterday's protest? It takes note of public outcry in Kolkata because the government there is run by Mamata Banerjee," he alleged, as per the PTI.

Amid spiralling nation-wide protests over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the Supreme Court on Tuesday constituted a 10-member National Task Force (NTF) to formulate a protocol for ensuring the safety and security of doctors and other health care professionals.

(with PTI inputs)