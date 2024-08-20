Uddhav Thackeray said that the undivided Shiv Sena and Congress were bitter rivals in the past but they never acted with vindictiveness towards each other

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

Listen to this article Bal Thackeray criticised Rajiv Gandhi but central agencies did not harass Shiv Sena: Uddhav Thackeray x 00:00

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that central agencies never harassed the undivided Shiv Sena despite party founder Bal Thackeray criticising former PM Rajiv Gandhi, reported the PTI.

He said that the undivided Shiv Sena and Congress were bitter rivals in the past but they never acted with vindictiveness towards each other.

According to the PTI, speaking at an event in Mumbai to mark the birth anniversary of late Rajiv Gandhi, he also noted that central agencies never knocked on the doors of Shiv Sena leaders even though party founder Bal Thackeray spoke scathingly about the then prime minister.

The 'Sadbhavana Diwas' program was organised by the Mumbai unit of Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's ally since 2019 after he split away from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"Shiv Sena and Congress were bitter opponents but they never acted vindictively towards each other," Uddhav Thackeray said.

Rajiv Gandhi, as prime minister, never shied away from facing challenges while the present government was not concerned even when violence flared up in Manipur and Kashmir, he said, taking a swipe at the Narendra Modi regime at the Centre, as per the PTI.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Tuesday paid rich tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 80th birth anniversary with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying that he ignited hope in crores of Indians and brought India to the 21st century with his "unprecedented contribution".

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to his father at his memorial Veer Bhumi here.

"A compassionate personality, a symbol of harmony and goodwill... Papa, your teachings are my inspiration and your dreams for India are my own, I will fulfil them taking your memories with me," Rahul Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

India's youngest prime minister, Rajiv Gandhi held office from 1984 to 1989.

He was assassinated by a suicide bomber of the LTTE in 1991.

In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said today the country is celebrating 'Sadbhavana Diwas'.

"Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was a great son of India. He ignited a ray of hope in crores of Indians and brought India to the 21st century with his unprecedented contribution," Kharge said.

(with PTI inputs)