Uddhav Thackeray said on one hand the Mahayuti government was running the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin scheme for women, but daughters of sisters are not safe.

Uddhav Thackeray/ File Photo

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, on Tuesday, demanded a fast-track trial and speedy justice in the Badlapur sexual assault case in the Thane district. Thackeray, while speaking to the media over the case,said that on one hand the Mahayuti government was running the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin scheme for women, but daughters of sisters are not safe.

Uddhav Thackeray--while giving his statement on the Badlapur sexual assault case--invoked the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case which led to widespread protest and Mamata Banerjee-led government came under the fire for the same. The Sena (UBT) chief said that politics is being done over crime against women by targeting certain states, reported PTI.

Parents protesting over Badlapur sexual assault stormed to the tracks on Tuesday

The former chief minister, while speaking to the reporters as per the PTI report, claimed that the school where the Badlapur sexual assault case happened was linked to Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.

"The case should be fast-tracked, and the victims should be ensured speedy justice," said Uddhav Thackeray.

An attendant at the Badlapur school was arrested on August 17 for allegedly sexually abusing two girl students of the kindergarten who are aged three and four years. The PTI report cited the complaint stated that the accused sexually abused the girls in the school toilet.

Reportedly, the school management has suspended the principal, a class teacher and a female attendant over the Badlapur sexual assault case.

Earlier on August 20, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed the police to invoke attempt to rape charge against the arrested accused of Badlapur sexual assault case and further stated that the case will be fast-tracked and a special public prosecutor will be appointed.

Angry protesters on Tuesday entered the school in the Badlapur area and allegedly damaged the windows of the education institute.



The protesters have alleged sexual assault of minor children and an investigation is underway in the matter.



Two kids, aged four, were sexually… pic.twitter.com/zLGBqxMhpC — Mid Day (@mid_day) August 20, 2024

CM Shinde's statement came in the wake of massive protests by parents who came on tracks at Badlapur station and blocked local trains on Tuesday. Some video clips went viral on the parents storming the school premises as well. Their protest affected the movement of suburban trains and a handful of long-distance trains had to be diverted as well.