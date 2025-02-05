Bal Parishad 2025: Young changemakers lead the charge for a healthier, tobacco-free future

This year’s event marked a historic first with the launch of the Young Changemakers Award, honouring exceptional student leaders who have actively contributed to creating tobacco-free schools and healthier communities

The 19th edition of Bal Parishad, Salaam Bombay Foundation’s pioneering children’s health convention, took place at Shri Gauridutt Mittal Vidyalaya & Junior College, Sion, bringing together young health advocates from government schools to voice their concerns and solutions for a healthier future.

This year’s event marked a historic first with the launch of the Young Changemakers Award, honouring exceptional student leaders who have actively contributed to creating tobacco-free schools and healthier communities.

Unlike conventional student councils or mock parliaments, often seen in private schools, Bal Parishad is one of the few platforms in the country where students from under-resourced government schools take the lead in addressing pressing public health challenges. Through a series of interactive discussions and presentations, these young changemakers showcased their year-long efforts in tobacco control, mental health advocacy, nutrition awareness, and sustainability initiatives.

The event was graced by an esteemed panel, including Dr. Krishna Methekar, Joint Director, FSSAI, Govt. of India, Dr. Duryodhan Chavan, Deputy Director, Health Department, Govt. of Maharashtra, and Mrs. Manisha Pawar, Deputy Director, Regional Academic Authority, Education Department, Mumbai. The panellists engaged in Q&A sessions with students, offering valuable insights, encouragement, and support for their initiatives.

The Young Changemakers Award 2025, introduced this year, recognised outstanding student-led initiatives in four key areas—tobacco control, mental well-being, nutrition, and community health awareness. The winners were lauded for their grassroots efforts in sensitising peers, engaging local shopkeepers to stop tobacco sales to minors, setting up kitchen gardens for better nutrition, and organising health camps to spread awareness of non-communicable diseases.

Tshering Bhutia, Senior Vice President, Preventive Health, Salaam Bombay Foundation, emphasised the long-term vision of Bal Parishad, stating, “This initiative is more than an event—it is a platform for students who inspire change. By empowering students with the knowledge to create a dialogue for change, we are fostering a generation of young leaders who are shaping healthier communities from within.”

As Salaam Bombay Foundation continues to strengthen student leadership in public health, the success of the 19th Bal Parishad sets the stage for greater collaborations between educators, policymakers, and young advocates in the journey toward a healthier, tobacco-free India.