Home > News > India News > Article > CM Fadnavis and leaders across India paid tribute to Guru Gobind Singh Jis Sahibzades on Veer Bal Diwas

CM Fadnavis and leaders across India paid tribute to Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Sahibzades on Veer Bal Diwas

Updated on: 26 December,2024 02:33 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

On Veer Bal Diwas, leaders including CM Devendra Fadnavis, Yogi Adityanath, and Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute to the Sahibzades of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, honouring their sacrifice and bravery. Prime Minister Modi also recognised their courage and commitment, inspiring future generations to uphold these values

CM Fadnavis and leaders across India paid tribute to Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Sahibzades on Veer Bal Diwas

File Pic

On the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas, Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis paid heartfelt floral tributes to the Sahibzades of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Guru of the Sikhs, at his official residence in Mumbai today, as per ANI.





The CM's tribute marks a significant moment in commemorating the courage and sacrifice of the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, who gave their lives for their faith and principles. The floral tributes were a mark of respect for the valiant young martyrs, especially Sahibzade Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, who were martyred at a tender age. The tributes serve as a reminder of the unmatched bravery and sacrifice these young warriors displayed in the face of oppression.

As per ANI reports, in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also marked the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas by bringing a copy of Shri Guru Granth Sahib to his government residence, a gesture that further underscores the importance of the day and the reverence for the sacrifices made by the Sahibzades. CM Adityanath’s tribute highlights the significance of Guru Gobind Singh Ji's teachings and the values upheld by his sons.

In Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took to social media to emphasise the immortal sacrifice of Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh. In a post on X, Dhami expressed, "On Veer Bal Diwas, dedicated to the immortal sacrifice of Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji, we pay our heartfelt tribute to their bravery, indomitable courage, and unmatched sacrifice." He further remarked, "Your sacrifice for the protection of religion and the honour of the motherland is a priceless heritage of humanity. Your glorious story will continue to teach the coming generations the lessons of truth, fearlessness, and devotion to duty."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also joined in paying tribute to the Sahibzades on this significant day. In a social media post on X, PM Modi expressed, "Today, on Veer Baal Diwas, we remember the unparalleled bravery and sacrifice of the Sahibzades. At a young age, they stood firm in their faith and principles, inspiring generations with their courage. Their sacrifice is a shining example of valour and a commitment to one's values." The Prime Minister also honoured the bravery of Mata Gujri Ji and Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, who played pivotal roles in shaping Sikh history.

The Prime Minister also announced the launch of the Suposhit Gram Panchayat Abhiyan on the same day, which aims to improve nutritional outcomes and overall well-being by strengthening the implementation of nutrition-related services and ensuring active community participation. This initiative, as stated by the PMO, will be part of a nationwide effort to engage young minds, promote awareness about the significance of Veer Bal Diwas, and foster a culture of courage and dedication to the nation.

 

devendra fadnavis Mahayuti Mumbai Gurudwara narendra modi yogi adityanath Sikhism

