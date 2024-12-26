On Veer Bal Diwas, leaders including CM Devendra Fadnavis, Yogi Adityanath, and Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute to the Sahibzades of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, honouring their sacrifice and bravery. Prime Minister Modi also recognised their courage and commitment, inspiring future generations to uphold these values

File Pic

Listen to this article CM Fadnavis and leaders across India paid tribute to Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Sahibzades on Veer Bal Diwas x 00:00

On the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas, Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis paid heartfelt floral tributes to the Sahibzades of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Guru of the Sikhs, at his official residence in Mumbai today, as per ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

🌸 Offered my humble floral tributes to the Sahibzades of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Guru of the Sikhs, on Veer Bal Diwas at my official residence in Mumbai today.

🌸 शिखांचे दहावे गुरु, गुरु गोविंद सिंहजी यांच्या साहिबजाद्यांना वीर बाल दिनी, आज मुंबई येथील माझ्या शासकीय… pic.twitter.com/4Bue3Uklfz — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) December 26, 2024

The CM's tribute marks a significant moment in commemorating the courage and sacrifice of the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, who gave their lives for their faith and principles. The floral tributes were a mark of respect for the valiant young martyrs, especially Sahibzade Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, who were martyred at a tender age. The tributes serve as a reminder of the unmatched bravery and sacrifice these young warriors displayed in the face of oppression.

As per ANI reports, in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also marked the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas by bringing a copy of Shri Guru Granth Sahib to his government residence, a gesture that further underscores the importance of the day and the reverence for the sacrifices made by the Sahibzades. CM Adityanath’s tribute highlights the significance of Guru Gobind Singh Ji's teachings and the values upheld by his sons.

श्री गुरु नानक देव जी महाराज से लेकर गुरु श्री गोबिन्द सिंह जी महाराज तक, जो आदर्श सिख गुरुजन ने स्थापित किए, हम सभी के लिए प्रेरणा हैं। उस प्रेरणा से जब हम आगे बढ़ेंगे, तब 'काबुल' और 'बांग्लादेश' होने से बच पाएंगे।



देश और धर्म के लिए शहादत की एक नई कहानी लिखने वाले गुरु श्री… pic.twitter.com/LAmxCUd3N2 — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 26, 2024

In Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took to social media to emphasise the immortal sacrifice of Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh. In a post on X, Dhami expressed, "On Veer Bal Diwas, dedicated to the immortal sacrifice of Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji, we pay our heartfelt tribute to their bravery, indomitable courage, and unmatched sacrifice." He further remarked, "Your sacrifice for the protection of religion and the honour of the motherland is a priceless heritage of humanity. Your glorious story will continue to teach the coming generations the lessons of truth, fearlessness, and devotion to duty."

बाबा जोरावर सिंह जी और बाबा फतेह सिंह जी के अमर बलिदान को समर्पित "वीर बाल दिवस" पर उनकी वीरता, अदम्य साहस और अप्रतिम त्याग को कोटिशः नमन।



धर्म की रक्षा और मातृभूमि के सम्मान के लिए दिया गया आपका बलिदान मानवता की अमूल्य धरोहर है। आपकी गौरवमयी गाथा आने वाली पीढ़ियों को सच्चाई,… pic.twitter.com/bTmEZv5nCS — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) December 26, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also joined in paying tribute to the Sahibzades on this significant day. In a social media post on X, PM Modi expressed, "Today, on Veer Baal Diwas, we remember the unparalleled bravery and sacrifice of the Sahibzades. At a young age, they stood firm in their faith and principles, inspiring generations with their courage. Their sacrifice is a shining example of valour and a commitment to one's values." The Prime Minister also honoured the bravery of Mata Gujri Ji and Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, who played pivotal roles in shaping Sikh history.

Today, on Veer Baal Diwas, we remember the unparalleled bravery and sacrifice of the Sahibzades. At a young age, they stood firm in their faith and principles, inspiring generations with their courage. Their sacrifice is a shining example of valour and a commitment to one’s… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2024

The Prime Minister also announced the launch of the Suposhit Gram Panchayat Abhiyan on the same day, which aims to improve nutritional outcomes and overall well-being by strengthening the implementation of nutrition-related services and ensuring active community participation. This initiative, as stated by the PMO, will be part of a nationwide effort to engage young minds, promote awareness about the significance of Veer Bal Diwas, and foster a culture of courage and dedication to the nation.