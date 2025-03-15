Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh highlighted the importance of maintaining political balance in democracy after NCP leader Vikram Kale suggested he switch sides to continue his developmental work in Latur

Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh emphasised the importance of maintaining political balance in a democratic system after an NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) legislator urged him to join the ruling side. Deshmukh, who was speaking at the inauguration of the Latur International Film Festival on Friday evening, firmly stated that staying true to opposition principles was essential for the health of democracy.

According to PTI reports, the four-day Latur International Film Festival is organised by the Vilasrao Deshmukh Foundation in collaboration with the Pune Film Foundation and the Maharashtra government. The event brought together prominent political and cultural figures from across the state.

During the event, Vikram Kale, an MLC from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, light-heartedly suggested that Deshmukh should consider aligning with the ruling coalition to continue his developmental work in Latur as a minister. Kale’s remark prompted a measured response from Deshmukh, who stressed the importance of preserving the democratic structure through balanced political representation.

"If everyone joins the ruling party, the democratic system will lose its balance," Deshmukh said. "That is something none of us can afford. Therefore, we will stay where we are and continue to play our role in the opposition. Even if many perceive that the ruling party is gaining strength and decide to shift sides, we are committed to maintaining our stance and staying true to our principles."

Deshmukh's statement underscored the Congress party's position as a key opposition force in Maharashtra’s political landscape. His remarks highlighted the need for a strong opposition to maintain democratic checks and balances, even amid shifting political allegiances.

Speaking at the same event, Maharashtra state minister Babasaheb Patil echoed Deshmukh's call for unity and progress. Patil affirmed that the state government would support the cultural and economic development of Latur, setting aside political differences.

"The legacy of former Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh and other prominent leaders has kept Latur on the path of progress," Patil stated. He acknowledged Amit Deshmukh's efforts in carrying forward his father’s legacy, adding that his initiatives had significantly contributed to Latur’s cultural, educational, and sports development.

"As a state minister, I assure my full support and cooperation, regardless of political affiliations. Development should transcend party lines, and we must work together to ensure the progress of Latur," Patil added.

