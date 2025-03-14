Breaking News
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat claims senior NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil will join Ajit Pawar's party

Updated on: 14 March,2025 03:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule called Shirsat's claim a flattering compliment as 'they [the rivals] need Jayant Patil despite their big organisational strength'

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat. File Pic

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat has claimed that senior NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil would leave Sharad Pawar's party and join hands with Ajit Pawar-led NCP, reported PTI.


"I have said this in the past. Jayant Patil is in no mood to stay in NCP (SP) for long. There will be an earthquake in Sharad Pawar's party. You will see Jayant Patil joining Ajit Pawar's NCP (Nationalist Congress Party)," Shirsat said on Thursday.


Shirsat's party, NCP and BJP are constituents of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra.


According to PTI, Shirsat's comments followed NCP (SP) state president Patil's statement that nothing was clear about him.  Additionally, his remarks generated claims that he could resign from the NCP (SP).

According to Congress legislature party leader Vijay Wadettiwar, Patil, who is in charge of the NCP (SP) state unit, has been unhappy lately.

"We can only guess what he wants to say. I am not sure of the inference behind his remark. He is a senior politician, an eight-term MLA and has held responsible positions," Wadettiwar said, according to PTI.

The Congress, NCP (SP) and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) are the partners of the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

NCP minister Hasan Mushrif said that it is now clear that Patil is upset. He is aware that it is difficult to do politics and keep NCP (SP) intact for the next five years, Mushrif said, according to PTI.

NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule called Shirsat's claim a flattering compliment as "they [the rivals] need Jayant Patil despite their big organisational strength".

The Sharad Pawar-founded NCP split in 2023 after Ajit Pawar walked out of the party with his supporters and aligned with the Mahayuti alliance. He subsequently got the party's name and symbol, while Sharad Pawar's outfit came to be known as NCP (SP).

In last year's Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, the NCP won 41 seats compared to just 10 by NCP (SP). The poor performance of the NCP (SP) has triggered speculation that some of its leaders would be joining the faction headed by Ajit Pawar.

(With agency inputs)

